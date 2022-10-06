Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle Next / Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar News

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Although Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist finished only seventh and eighth in the IndyCar drivers’ championship this year, they finished behind only Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing drivers – in other words, beating all Andretti Autosport entries. According to Arrow McLaren SP modelling, the progress that the team has made is notable, but reliability has let it down.

“Each year has been a step forward, even though we were further down in the championship from a driver perspective this year than last year,” said Brown. “Collectively, our cars were both more competitive. We won a couple of races, Felix with a couple of poles and podiums.

“We had too many DNFs this year. You can’t unwind DNFs, but you can run the data where if nobody had DNFs, where would you have been? And what that picture shows is that we definitely were more competitive.

“Last year, we had some races where we were super-strong, but when we were off, we were off. And when you look at Will [Power, 2022 champion], who had a fantastic season, and the amount of races he won [just one], IndyCar is all about consistency. So we’re getting faster race cars, but equally if not more importantly, we’re getting more consistent race cars. And that’s what wins you championships in IndyCar racing.

“So I definitely feel we’ve taken a step forward. I think Alex Rossi brings yet more experience, which will also help bring more consistency, pace, learning and technology-sharing to the team. Penske’s been doing this a long time, so I don’t think we’re [only] one year away but I think we continue to take steps forward and I think next year will be another step forward.”

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Brown yesterday announced the new job title for Ward (racing director) and new arrival Brian Barnhart (general manager). Speaking with Brown to select media today, Ward declared that while he would apply his learning from his time at the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team and Team Penske, he would not be directly emulating them when managing the Arrow McLaren SP team.

“To me, it’s not about a copy-and-paste of Penske or Red Bull for that matter,” he said. “I told the guys yesterday: I came here with a vision of building a dominant racing team that is good to its people, fulfils its people, takes care of its people and has a lot of fun doing that and embraces individuality and diversity. That was my dream, and I fully believe that’s something we can do here.

“I think it’s going to be a little different to the Penske model, but they got a lot right – you can’t fault the results! So for sure we can learn from them, and from other sporting and racing organisations.

“But we’re going to do our own thing here, not just because it’s the way Penske does it, not just because it’s the way F1 does it. We’re going to do what makes the best way to build a consistently performing and winning racing team.”

Both Brown and Ward said that a fourth car for the 2023 Indy 500 and a fourth full-time car for 2024 are possibilities. Explained Brown: “A fourth car at the 500 is very much under consideration. I wouldn’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we wouldn’t be ruling out a fourth car on a full-time basis. That definitely won’t be for 2023, but as we expand the team and get into larger facilities and things of that nature, it’s something that Gavin and I have spoken about.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and Zak Brown, McLaren CEO

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and Zak Brown, McLaren CEO

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“I think we would be in a position to run a fourth car at the 500 this coming year, and if we do decide to do that, we will make that decision soon for maximum preparation. And I would say we’re open-minded on a fourth car in 2024 and beyond, and we’d probably make that decision in the middle of next year in time to be prepared.”

On the subject of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch – who has spoken enthusiastically about targeting an Indy 500 ride in ’23 – Brown said he has “not personally spoken with Kyle Busch, but you can read into that that someone else in our organization has.

“We want to make sure that if we run a fourth car, we’re in the mindset that we want someone who is experienced around the 500. It’s such an important race, and from a going for the championship point of view, we have three drivers who we want to finish as strong as possible, so if we ran a fourth car, we’d want that to be an additive to the three cars. So bringing in someone who’s not done it before potentially doesn’t add that value from an experience point of view.

“[Busch is] an awesome talent who would be huge news for the Speedway. I think everyone’s under consideration if we decide to do it, but experience is right at the top of the list regarding what’s going to be most important to us.”

Ward said that retaining a skeleton third-car staff full-time (rather than just for the Indy 500), even before the current US motorsport recruitment crisis, had been a help when expanding to three cars this year with Alexander Rossi joining incumbents O’Ward and Rosenqvist.

“This team has been carrying some good depth,” he said. “For sure, the whole paddock is in a bit of a fight to get the best people and there is a shortage of that, and I won’t say we had every single position lined up and ready to fill. But we do have a good amount of it resource-wise, and logistically we were very well aligned with bringing in key people to not just fill spots but actually build us up in strength and depth…

“On the people side of things, we still have a few vacancies to fill. We’re looking for people who are on board with our vision for where this team’s going. I think people see the excitement and the momentum of this team.”

Ward later added: “We’re full push on recruitment right now. We’re really getting there. Zak touched on it: reliability is where we gave away the most points last year, so that’s a big push from us to kinda button up in that area.

“But in truth, we need to get better in just about every area. There’s definitely things we do exceptionally well, as you would expect – we’re building from a strong base. It’s tweaks… a lot of details to get from where we are now to really consistently bring it to the front to be the best team in the series, this exceptionally competitive series.”

shares
comments
Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle
Previous article

Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle
Next article

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes
IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
IndyCar

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren

Rosenqvist: McLaren IndyCar future “all depends on the Palou case” Nashville
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: McLaren IndyCar future “all depends on the Palou case”

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.