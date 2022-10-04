Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle

Gavin Ward will become Arrow McLaren SP’s racing director next year and Brian Barnhart will take on the role of general manager, following the departure of team president Taylor Kiel.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Arrow McLaren SP names new racing director in IndyCar management shuffle

Ward, who is a former race engineer to Josef Newgarden at Team Penske, left the squad last winter but due to legal reasons he couldn’t officially start working as Arrow McLaren SP’s director of trackside engineering until July.

Now as racing director Ward will lead the technical performance team of Max Neyron (director of operations), Nick Snyder (director of performance) and Billy Vincent (director of competition).

“I’m honoured to step into this role and work alongside the other leaders to continue elevating Arrow McLaren SP and our competitiveness on the track,” said Ward. “Max, Nick, Billy and I have worked really well together this past season, so we already have established an impressive baseline that will lead to a smooth start for 2023. I’m really excited to see what the team will do and welcome Brian to the team as well.”

Barnhart has moved from Andretti Autosport along with Alexander Rossi as the team expands to three full-time entries. He will call strategy for the #7 car which will now be driven by Rossi but continue to be engineered by Craig Hampson.

Rosenqvist, and his strategy caller Vincent will switch to the #6 car, while it has not yet been clarified who will call strategy for Pato O’Ward following Kiel’s departure.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Barnhart said: “I’m excited to join McLaren Racing as general manager for Arrow McLaren SP. The team has made incredible strides in challenging the top teams for the championship over the past two seasons. AMSP is full of talent, from their drivers to the mechanics and every position in between, and I’m honoured to join them.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown added: “This leadership team has decades of racing success, with each bringing their own expertise to the group which will be a differentiator for the team as we grow to a three-car line-up in 2023 and continue to build on our heritage in the sport.

“Gavin has made a solid impact in the few short months he’s been with the team, and we welcome Brian and the years of IndyCar experience he brings to the team.”

