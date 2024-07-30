Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil
McLaren Racing’s chief executive says two-time champion’s U-turn led to a “domino effect” and he’s “100%” focused on legal action being settled in court
McLaren boss Zak Brown believes that the team’s reputation for getting embroiled in driver turmoil and contractual sagas is “unfair” and blames recent events on Alex Palou’s shocking 2023 U-turn.
In August last year, Palou decided not to honour the contract he’d signed with Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season, opting instead to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing.
This was somewhat ironic as his ‘split’ with Ganassi, to sign for McLaren, led to his own team boss attempting to sue him during 2022, which led to a mediation settlement.
From that, Palou was allowed to test McLaren’s F1 cars and drive in free practice at COTA’s United States Grand Prix.
But his second U-turn, when he decided to stay put at CGR for 2024, sparked a chain of events that Brown says has earned them a reputation for contractual sagas. It has led to arrivals and/or exits (and in some cases, both) for Felix Rosenqvist, David Malukas, Nolan Siegel, Callum Ilott, Theo Pourchaire and Alexander Rossi.
“It’s been disappointing and I understand it, it’s part of being high-profile as a team,” Brown told Autosport.
“I think we’ve got an unfair branding around this driver situation, and then you have some of the drivers that chime in.
“I know everyone likes to take a poke; I certainly like to take a poke. So, if you’re going to poke, you’ve got to be able to take it back.
Alex Palou, Reserve Driver, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“But we brought Pato [O’Ward] into this sport, I’ve stuck with him. Alex Palou, we had a contract, we did our part. That created this domino effect.
“Alex [Rossi] saw through his contract. We’re giving Nolan a chance, a young American. We brought back Theo for [Toronto, to replace the injured Rossi].
“And so, unfortunately, this Palou situation has kind of unfairly branded us as being difficult and ‘we’re tough on drivers’ when, actually, I think our relationship with our drivers is one of our greatest strengths.”
When Autosport asked Brown for an update of the UK High Court proceedings surrounding its damages claim against Palou, Brown replied: “It’s in legal process and it’s going to go the distance, 100%, and I think it’ll end up probably be sometime late next year.”
Brown also pointed to McLaren’s contracts in Formula 1, and says he remains on good terms with all his recent drivers who’ve exited the team to make way for the current successful partnership of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
“Even in Formula 1, with Carlos Sainz, we had an unbelievable relationship,” said Brown. “Fernando Alonso, a great relationship, and with Daniel Ricciardo too.
“Our relationship with Lando, he’s been with us for six years. So, I actually quite pride myself and McLaren for the relationships that we have with drivers that drive for us currently and have driven for us in the past.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Dixon explains overcut key to Toronto IndyCar podium charge
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
How Palou picked off IndyCar title rivals to extend his lead in Toronto
Latest news
Martin and Pramac "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split
Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, plus driver weight, likely trigger of Russell's F1 Belgium DSQ
Chadwick set for maiden IndyCar test with Andretti
Who is new Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes?
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments