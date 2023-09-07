Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn
Alex Palou says his future remains in the IndyCar Series and admits his chances of racing in Formula 1 are now “really, really small” after turning his back on McLaren.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou, who won his second IndyCar title for the team at Portland last weekend, had been driving TPC (testing previous cars) machinery as reserve driver for McLaren’s F1 team ahead of his expected switch to Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar squad next year.
This was understood to be part of an evaluation phase of his potential to join McLaren’s F1 driver line-up in the future.
But his decision at the start of August to perform a U-turn on that McLaren move, to stay with Ganassi, has halted his F1 ambitions.
Palou spoke to select group of media, including Autosport, at Pebble Beach in California on Wednesday. He explained how his attitude towards F1 has shifted in recent years, given his age and the lack of a cast-iron guarantee of a racing future there.
“There's no hiding, like, if you look at my interviews until '21, I was saying that I was not focused on F1 at all,” he said. “And that was totally true, but things changed when I won the championship just because I was 24.
“I just won my first big championship and it was like, ‘What if I try something?’ It can go sideways, but then I come back [to IndyCar] and I'm 27, and I’m still super young, and I can still do it for like 15 or 10 years.
“So, then it changed. [The] door opened a little bit with McLaren. It was amazing. I got to test the [F1] cars and also Practice One at COTA last year, which was amazing. The opportunity was great, but there was nothing else there saying, ‘Oh, you will have a car’.
“At the same time, if I was 20, maybe I would've waited. But I'm not 20, I'm 26. And on that side, I don't know if there's been somebody [aged] 30 getting into F1.”
Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
After claiming the title in Portland on Sunday, when asked by Autosport if he still harbours thoughts of switching to F1 at some point, Palou replied: “No, I said it many times that it was not my fully focus. Then, when an opportunity came, I had to go for it, I felt.
“At the same time, I know I'm not 21 or 19. I'm already 26, which is good. I'm not saying I'm old, but I mean, it's not that I'm super young. So, next year I'll be 27. If an [F1] opportunity comes in the future, which is like really, really small chances, I'll think about it for sure, 100%.
“But I'm happy honestly. As long as I keep on winning championships and races or battling for championships I think I'll have a great career.”
Palou has been instructed by his lawyers not to comment on any contractual matters, as McLaren has taken legal action against him through the UK High Court.
When asked if he was surprised by McLaren’s course of action, he replied: “No, I was expecting it. I mean, maybe not that way of doing stuff. But yeah, I was expecting [it] sooner rather than later that there was going to be some movement, for sure.”
Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza
Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home"
McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin
McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles
Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Latest news
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.