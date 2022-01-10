Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
IMSA News

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up

By:

Proton Competition will run two Mercedes AMG GT3s in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's 24 Hours of Daytona, driven by NASCAR Cup's Austin Cindric and former Ford factory driver Dirk Muller.

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up

Muller, Patrick Assenheimer and Cindric will tackle GTD Pro in the #15 WeatherTech Mercedes, with support from Mercedes of Billings (Montana).

“The second Mercedes entry came about with Proton being contracted to prepare the car,” said David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech.

“It was also an opportunity for Mercedes of Billings to have a presence in the race as well.

“The Rolex 24 is a showcase for sportscar racing around the world and is really the only on-track competition going on this time of year. We are excited to have a third WeatherTech-liveried car on the grid for the 60th running of this great race.”

Cooper MacNeil will pull double-duty by racing both the #97 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and #79 Porsche 911 GT3 R cars for the twice-around-the-clock classic next month.

He will be joined in the Mercedes by Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, while his co-drivers in the Porsche will be his new full-time IMSA partner Julien Andlauer, Matteo Cairoli and Alessio Picariello.

Said MacNeil, “Winning this race has been one of my racing goals since I started.

WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG GT3 livery

WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG GT3 livery

Photo by: WeatherTech Racing

|I’ve won Sebring twice, Petit Le Mans three times, been on the podium at Le Mans twice, been a multiple series champion, and now need to win the Rolex 24.

"I’ve finished second at the Rolex 24 but they don’t give a watch out for second place.

“With two cars from different brands I think we have good shot at being on the top step of the podium come Sunday afternoon on 30 January.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of driving both cars and considering our driver line-up I like our chances.”

Last year, MacNeil scored three wins in the final season of the GT Le Mans class, and partnered with Porsche works drivers Matt Campbell, Matthieu Jaminet and Kevin Estre over the course of the 12 races.

The 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship season will start with the traditional Roar Before the 24 test on 22-24 January with the round-the-clock race beginning on 29 January.

shares
comments
Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
Previous article

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Brabham returns to Andretti Indy Lights team for 2022
Indy Lights

Brabham returns to Andretti Indy Lights team for 2022

Lack of qualifying "good place" behind Power's 2021 IndyCar struggles
IndyCar

Lack of qualifying "good place" behind Power's 2021 IndyCar struggles

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
IMSA IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
IMSA IMSA

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD

Deletraz joins Tower LMP2 team for 2022 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

Deletraz joins Tower LMP2 team for 2022 IMSA season

IndyCar champion Palou to make IMSA debut with Ganassi at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

IndyCar champion Palou to make IMSA debut with Ganassi at Daytona

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.