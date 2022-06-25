IMSA Watkins Glen: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

Albuquerque set the initial benchmark for WTR with a 1m30.029s, which he then lowered to 1m29.744s. His nearest challenger at the halfway point in the session was Earl Bamber aboard the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, a second behind the Portuguese.

Blomqvist, Kamui Kobayashi (Action Express Cadillac) and Sebastien Bourdais (Ganassi Cadillac) left it until almost halfway through the 15-minute segment to hit the track, but Blomqvist delivered immediately with a 1m29.698s lap to shade Albuquerque by 0.046s.

Blomqvist’s second effort was held up by a meandering LMP2 car, but next time by he delivered a 1m29.580s lap to extend his advantage over Albuquerque by 0.164s.

The Cadillacs were left gasping in comparison, although Bourdais hammered in a 1m30.048s to edge a couple of tenths ahead of team-mate Bamber into third.

Olivier Pla was 0.920s off top spot in the lead AXR Cadillac, but was still half a second clear of Tristan Vautier's JDC Miller MotorSports example in sixth. Kobayashi ran just three unrepresentative times and brought up the rear of the seven-car pack.

In LMP2, PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team-mates Ben Keating and Steven Thomas were split by 0.001s, the former following up his Le Mans GTE Am class victory by snatching the top spot. Their striving for the perfect lap lifted the pair more than 1.5s clear of High Class Racing’s Dennis Andersen, with Frits van Eerd in fourth for Racing Team Nederland.

Jarett Andretti was the first of the LMP3 drivers to dip under the 1m41 bracket in his family-run Andretti Autosport Ligier, but he was soon displaced by Josh Sarchet in the MLT Motorsports car and Nico Varrone's FastMD Racing Duqueine - the latter then taking the top spot.

Andretti crashed exiting the final corner in his efforts to improve, causing a red flag that cost him his two best times as Jon Bennett was elevated to third in the CORE Ligier.

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3: Connor De Phillippi, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The GTD Pro class was headed by Connor De Phillippi's works BMW M4 of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with a 1m44.755s lap that put him just 0.048s ahead of Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Stevan McAleer in the Team Korthoff Mercedes AMG Mercedes GT3 secured the GTD class pole as the third-fastest GT entry, outpacing GTD Pro entrants Davide Rigon (Risi Competizione Ferrari 488) and Ben Barnicoat (Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F).

Richard Heistand was the second quickest entrant in GTD, his Vasser Sullivan Lexus slotting in ahead of Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW.

Watkins Glen IMSA Qualifying results