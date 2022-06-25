Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat Next / IMSA Watkins Glen: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

Porsche has announced JDC-Miller Motorsport as its first customer team that will field a single 963 LMDh car in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTP class next year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

The Minnesota-based outfit has landed a customer deal with the Weissach manufacturer after its newly-christened IMSA and World Endurance Championship challenger - based on a Multimatic chassis - was formally revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday.

As part of the deal with Porsche, JDC-Miller will receive full customer support from the brand, including technical expertise and spare parts.

The team has run the Cadillac DPi-V.R in recent IMSA campaigns, with victory at the Sebring 12 Hours in 2021 with Loic Duval, Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais its most recent highlight.

Cadillac has partnered with Chip Ganassi and Action Express Racing for its twin programmes in WEC and IMSA from 2023, using its own LMDh contender built around a Dallara chassis.

Read Also:

"It is a very special day for Porsche Motorsport, particularly PMNA, to be able to announce our first customer Porsche 963 for IMSA,” said Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO Volker Holzmeyer.

“That we can say it is an established team with a championship pedigree like JDC-Miller MotorSports is especially gratifying.

“Under the leadership of John Church and John Miller, JDC-Miller has established itself among the leading international prototype operations and that has proven itself from the earliest conversations about the team's interest in representing Porsche as a customer programme. 

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“While this will be our first foray into a partnership with JDC-Miller, their track record, attention to detail as well as enthusiasm has already confirmed this will be a successful relationship.

“We look forward to 2023 when, together, we can again challenge for overall wins.”

Porsche had always stated that it intends on having customer teams from the onset in both IMSA and WEC, in addition to its factory team run by Penske in 2023. A second customer team for IMSA will be announced in due course.

Read Also:

JDC-Miller currently sits fifth among the six full-season entrants in the DPi division ahead of Sunday’s Six Hours of Glen with Vautier and new 2022 recruit Richard Westbrook, with a second-place finish at Sebring its best result so far.

