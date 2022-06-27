IMSA Watkins Glen: Albuquerque beats Blomqvist after red flag for lightning

With 90 minutes of the race remaining the red flags were shown when lightning struck, but with the clock still running the race resumed for a 21-minute sprint finish.

The two leading Acuras had been at the front all race long, with Albuquerque and Taylor seemingly in control when the caution flags waved due to a nasty crash for the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing GTD Lamborghini of Jeff Westphal, who was the innocent victim of a squabble between two LMP2 drivers on the downhill plunge toward Turn 7.

But before the wreckage could be cleared away, the red flags were displayed when some nearby lightning strikes triggered an immediate halt to the proceedings.

The thunderstorm passed close by with little precipitation, but it took almost an hour before the threat of electrical strikes had passed and the race was able to resume.

Albuquerque knew his best opportunity to take the win would come at the restart, when he took advantage of Blomqvist’s draft on the main straight to get alongside.

Albuquerque hadn’t entirely cleared his rival as he headed toward the chicane, but he threw his car into the right-left complex anyway, making significant contact with Blomqvist as he barged past, leaving a disgruntled British driver to settle for his team’s fourth consecutive second-place finish.

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande took the flag only 1.4s back in third place in the lead Cadillac for Chip Ganassi, followed by team-mates Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who barely held off the Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Olivier Pla, Mike Conway and Pipo Derani.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, Scott Huffaker took a fine victory with co-drivers Mikkel Jensen and Ben Keating, as the PR1-Mathiasen Motorsports squad held off a late charge from the identical Tower Motorsport ORECA of Louis Deletraz, John Farano and Rui Andrade by just 0.107s.

Riley Motorsports with Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Kay van Berlo claimed the team’s third straight Watkins Glen victory in LMP3.

Both GTD Pro and GTD featured tremendous battles throughout the race, although both were ultimately decided by the red-flag stoppage causing teams not to meet the minimum drive-time requirements.

The BMW Team RLL of Connor De Phillippi, John Edwards and Augusto Farfus and Winward Racing Mercedes of Russell Ward, Mikael Grenier and Philip Ellis were relegated to the back of their respective classes due to the drive-time penalty.

That saw Heart of Racing Aston Martin to take a clean sweep with the #23 of Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas winning in GTD Pro and the #27 sister car of Roman De Angelis, Maxime Martin and Ian James taking victory in GTD.

The #25 RLL BMW had been running fourth in the closing stages, but late pitstops for the leading Risi Ferrari of Daniel Serra, Mathieu Jaminet's Pfaff Porsche and the Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Kyle Kirkwood delivered Edwards to first - although the win proved short-lived.

RLL technical director Brandon Fry explained: "The red flag came with roughly 90 minutes remaining. John Edwards had entered the car some time before that. If not for the interruption, during which the race time continued to run down, but the drive time did not, John would easily have been within the original minimum drive time of 90 minutes.

"However, when this was adjusted to just 1:17 hours, despite the longer break, it meant John was no longer able to meet the requirement after the restart. Our strategy was solid and a proven winner. The adjustment to the minimum drive time came too late for us to be able to react and adapt our strategy."

IMSA Watkins Glen - Race Results