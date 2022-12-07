IndyCar's VeeKay joins LMP2 squad TDS Racing at Daytona 24H

VeeKay joins Steven Thomas, Scott Huffaker and Mikkel Jensen in the #11 ORECA - Gibson 07.

The Dutchman is set for his third Daytona 24 Hours after contesting this year's edition with Racing Team Nederland, an entry which was run by TDS. The Dutch team finished second alongside Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde and Dylan Murry.

VeeKay didn't get to drive in his 2021 debut with DragonSpeed after a crash by his team-mate.

"I’m looking forward to racing at Daytona again," said VeeKay, who finished 12th for the second consecutive year in a disappointing 2022 IndyCar campaign.

"The race to second place with Racing Team Nederland was one of the best experiences I had in my racing career so far.

"Thanks to that race I’ve developed a lasting love for endurance racing. When TDS Racing approached me to race with them in next year’s Rolex 24, it was obvious for me to say yes.

"Joining Mikkel, Scott and Steven, I’m pleased to be part of one of the best line-ups of the 2023 Rolex 24.

"Mikkel has earned his stripes and nowadays acts as a factory driver with a platinum drivers’ categorisation. Scott’s a silver with a golden edge and Steven is among the best bronze drivers in the world.

"As a Racing Team Nederland driver, I got to experience how professional TDS Racing operates."

#13 TDS Racing competing at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

TDS Racing will run two cars in the 2023 IMSA Sportscar Championship season, with VeeKay’s former RTN teammate Giedo van der Garde joining the sister #35 entry headed up by Francois Heriau.

TDS Racing Team Manager Xavier Combet added: "We are very pleased to be able to work with Rinus again for this edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

"I appreciate Rinus for his professionalism and his motivation to win. Last year he showed his speed in LMP2, despite having little experience with the car. We are convinced that Rinus will strengthen the #11 entry and that, together with Steven, Scott and Mikkel, he’ll have a great chance to win.”

The Daytona 24 Hours takes place on Sunday January 28 with official practice held the previous weekend.