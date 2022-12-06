Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Next / LMP2 class set to be axed from WEC from 2024
WEC News

Grosjean joins Lamborghini's ranks ahead of 2024 LMDh drive

Romain Grosjean will race Lamborghini’s new LMDh prototype from 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Co-author:
Giacomo Rauli
Grosjean joins Lamborghini's ranks ahead of 2024 LMDh drive

The veteran of 179 Formula 1 starts will join the Italian manufacturer’s roster of contracted drivers for next year and will play a key role in the development of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship contender, as well as undertaking a limited programme of GT events with the factory Iron Lynx squad.

Grosjean will dovetail testing the LMDh and appearances at the wheel of an Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GTE EVO2 in 2023 alongside another season in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport.

Grosjean, who has become the third driver confirmed for the Lambo LMDh programme after Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, will then move into a race seat in the LMDh in '24 when Iron Lynx fields one of the new cars in each of the WEC and IMSA in conjunction with sister team Prema Engineering.

He will make his Lamborghini debut with Iron Lynx in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours IMSA series opener sharing a GT Daytona Pro class entry with Bortolotti and Caldarelli and is expected to contest the Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta rounds in March and October respectively with the team.

Lamborghini has so far not revealed whether Grosjean will race in WEC or IMSA or both in the LMDh.

Grosjean told Autosport: “For me, it is incredible to represent Lamborghini, especially now with endurance becoming a category with so many manufacturers.

“The negotiation that led me to sign with Lamborghini was very quick: one phone call with Giorgio Sanna [Head of Lamborghini Squadra Corse], two or three e-mails and we were happy and agreed on everything.

“With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Sanna described Grosjean as a “driver with a huge amount of experience in various categories”.

He explained that the new signing will “add a great deal of value to our GT3 programme but more importantly the development of our LMDh car”.

Grosjean explained that the GT programme in North America will help him gear up to racing the LMDh in 2024.

“The experience with the Huracan will serve me to gain experience and understand endurance in the United States,” said Grosjean, who raced a Matech Ford GT1 in a short season of FIA GT1 World Championship events and at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2010.

“I know Le Mans, I know Spa, but I don't know Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

"It will be important to start this way, to build the relationship with the team and my team-mates.”

Read Also:

The Lamborghini LMDh developed in conjunction with Ligier Automotive is due to run for the first time next spring.

Iron Lynx’s GT programme next year with the Huracan will include the four IMSA enduros at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta and an assault on the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

shares
comments
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
Previous article

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
Next article

LMP2 class set to be axed from WEC from 2024

LMP2 class set to be axed from WEC from 2024
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat
WEC

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat

LMP2 class set to be axed from WEC from 2024
WEC

LMP2 class set to be axed from WEC from 2024

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus
WEC

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Latest news

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal
WRC WRC

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal

Former Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul is set to be announced as Hyundai Motorsport’s new team principal of its World Rally Championship and touring car programmes.

The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success
GT GT

The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success

Devising the best car set-up on any given weekend is vital to successful outcomes in motorsport. Shortcuts are few and far between, but there is a tool that can help…

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans
DTM DTM

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans

Gerhard Berger has called on the ADAC to keep the DTM's current format and regulations next year following his sale of the championship to the German motorsport promoter.

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ approach was its F1 strength, says Ferrari

Red Bull’s ‘Mohammed Ali’ ability to hit back when it appeared to be on the ropes was key to its success in Formula 1 this year, reckons rival Ferrari.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.