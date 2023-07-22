Subscribe
Previous / IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles
IMSA / Lime Rock Race report

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Astons take both class wins

Aston Martin squad Heart of Racing claimed GTD Pro and GTD class victories in a GT-only round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Lime Rock Park.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas staved off pressure from the Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat to score a first victory of the season in the Pro class, while victory for HoR stablemates Roman de Angelis and Marco Sorensen in GTD points completed a clean sweep for Aston Martin and closed the gap in the pro-am class point standings.

The 160-minute race got underway with Gunn leading from Hawksworth and Antonio Garcia's Corvette.

Mike Skeen, driving the #32 Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3, led the GTD class to the green flag, but faced an immediate challenge from Frederik Schandorff's Inception Racing McLaren and survived contact at the chicane to hold the lead.

GTD points leader Madison Snow started deep in the field, but managed to make up three positions on the start in the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW.

Gunn remained firmly in control of the GTD Pro class as the first pit cycle began, but ended up behind both Hawksworth and Garcia.

The first full-course caution came nearly 30 minutes into the race when Porsche driver Alan Metni overshot the braking point into Turn 1 and rammed into Jarett Andretti’s Aston Martin, sending both drivers off. Metni limped his wounded machine back to the pits while Andretti retired on the spot.

Many drivers took the opportunity to pit during the yellow-flag period, and Gunn regained control of the race. He then quickly pulled away, holding an advantage of over six seconds at one point.

But in GTD, the order had shuffled with Snow now leading the way. Unfortunately, he would face a major setback as PMR was hit with a drivethrough penalty for contact in the pits.

That took it out of contention, with PMR ending up eighth in class, and the key beneficiary was its chief championship rival the #27 HoR Aston, which with de Angelis still aboard inherited the lead.

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The final set of green-flag pit stops commenced with just over an hour remaining, bringing with it driver changes throughout the field. And then, another FCY when Brendan Iribe (in for Schandorff) found the tyre barriers just shy of pit entry.

Green-flag running resumed with 48 minutes to go, with Riberas now behind the wheel of the GTD Pro-leading Aston. He was kept honest for the remainder of the stint by Barnicoat, until a mistake at Turn 1 with five minutes to go finally gave Riberas some breathing room.

Any hopes the GTD pole-sitting #32 Mercedes had of challenging class-leader Sorensen went awry when Mikael Grenier spun through the infield grass. 

Julien Andlauer in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche gave his best to chase down Sorensen, but was hindered by the left-front fender appearing to work loose.

Riberas held on to win by just three tenths of a second, with the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche of Patrick Pilet and Klaus Bachler beating Garcia and Jordan Taylor's Corvette to the final spot on the podium less than a second behind.

IMSA Lime Rock Race Results (168 laps):

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Drivers # Class Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United Kingdom R. Gunn Ross Gunn Spain A. Riberas Alex Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 168 -   4    
2 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth Jack Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Ben Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 168 +0.336 0.336 5    
3 Austria K. Bachler Klaus Bachler France P. Pilet Patrick Pilet Pfaff Motorsports 9 GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 168 +0.859 0.523 4    
4 Spain A. Garcia Antonio Garcia United States J. Taylor Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing 3 GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 168 +1.138 0.279 5    
5 Canada R. De Angelis Roman De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen Marco Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 168 +14.443 13.305 4    
6 United States A. Udell Alec Udell France J. Andlauer Julien Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 168 +14.998 0.555 5    
7 United States A. Brynjolfsson Alan Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman Trent Hindman Wright Motorsports 77 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 168 +15.451 0.453 5    
8 United States P. Gallagher Patrick Gallagher United States R. Foley Robby Foley Turner Motorsport 96 GTD BMW M4 GT3 168 +17.228 1.777 5    
9 Canada M. Goikhberg Mikhail Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Loris Spinelli Forte Racing Powered by USRT 78 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 168 +19.880 2.652 6    
10
S. Monk Sheena Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Katherine Legge Gradient Racing 		66 GTD Acura NSX GT3 168 +25.336 5.456 6    
11 United States P. Hyett PJ Hyett
S. Priaulx Seb Priaulx AO Racing
 80 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 168 +25.893 0.557 5    
12 Spain D. Juncadella Daniel Juncadella France J. Gounon Jules Gounon WeatherTech Racing 79 GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 168 +26.841 0.948 6    
13 United States B. Sellers Bryan Sellers United States M. Snow Madison Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 GTD BMW M4 GT3 168 +30.943 4.102 7    
14 United States R. Ward Russell Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Philip Ellis Winward Racing 57 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 168 +37.213 6.270 5    
15 United States M. Skeen Mike Skeen Canada M. Grenier Mikael Grenier Team Korthoff Motorsports 32 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 168 +38.011 0.798 5    
16 United States B. Auberlen Bill Auberlen United States C. Hull Chandler Hull Turner Motorsport 97 GTD BMW M4 GT3 167 1 lap   5    
17 United States F. Montecalvo Frankie Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Aaron Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 166 2 laps   6    
18 United States B. Iribe Brendan Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Frederik Schandorff Inception Racing 70 GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 102 66 laps   3    
19
A. Metni Alan Metni
Netherlands K. van Berlo Kay van Berlo Kellymoss with Riley 		91 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 46 122 laps   3    
20 United States J. Andretti Jarett Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Gabby Chaves Andretti Autosport 94 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 41 127 laps   2    
View full results  
 
shares
comments

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles

IMSA
Lime Rock

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles

Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis

NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Marco Sorensen More
Marco Sorensen
Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener

Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener

IMSA

Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener Sorensen joins Corvette Racing for Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener

GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans

GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry

GT

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe