IMSA / Lime Rock Qualifying report

IMSA Lime Rock: Heart of Racing Aston and Korthoff Mercedes claim poles

Heart of Racing Aston Martin driver Ross Gunn set the pace in GTD Pro qualifying for the GT-only IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Lime Rock Park this weekend.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas

The Northeast Grand Prix will feature the GTD Pro and pro-am GTD classes only, with no prototypes present at the tight Connecticut road course.

Gunn claimed his second IMSA pole and will head the field after logging a best effort of 50.593s in the frantic 15-minute qualifying session, in which with traffic posed issues for several drivers.

The #23 HoR Aston beat fellow Briton Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RCF by 0.191s.

Corvette Racing's Antonio Garcia posted the early benchmark as the first driver under the 51-second bracket, but the #3 C8.R's track record was soon eclipsed to leave the Spaniard third on the grid.

Behind Jules Gounon's WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R completed the five-car Pro field after Patrick Pilet had a moment over the kerbs through the chicane.

Mike Skeen topped the GTD runners aboard the #32 Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes, trailing just behind the five Pro entries.

Skeen's pole lap was 51.157s, but Frederik Schandorff's #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO of Frederik Schandorff was just 0.007s slower.

The GTD points leading #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 had a difficult qualifying in Madison Snow's hands to languish ninth in class and will start 14th overall in Saturday's 20-car field.

IMSA Lime Rock Qualifying Results:

 
 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Class Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom R. Gunn Ross Gunn Spain A. Riberas Alex Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 9 50.593   105.169
2 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth Jack Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Ben Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 9 +0.191 0.191 104.773
3 Spain A. Garcia Antonio Garcia United States J. Taylor Jordan Taylor Corvette Racing 3 GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 12 +0.304 0.113 104.541
4 Spain D. Juncadella Daniel Juncadella France J. Gounon Jules Gounon WeatherTech Racing 79 GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 10 +0.339 0.035 104.469
5 Austria K. Bachler Klaus Bachler France P. Pilet Patrick Pilet Pfaff Motorsports 9 GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 +0.481 0.142 104.178
6 United States M. Skeen Mike Skeen Canada M. Grenier Mikael Grenier Team Korthoff Motorsports 32 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 7 +0.564 0.083 104.009
7 United States B. Iribe Brendan Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Frederik Schandorff Inception Racing 70 GTD McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 11 +0.571 0.007 103.995
8 Canada M. Goikhberg Mikhail Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Loris Spinelli Forte Racing Powered by USRT 78 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 11 +0.591 0.020 103.954
9 Canada R. De Angelis Roman De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen Marco Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 +0.690 0.099 103.754
10 United States F. Montecalvo Frankie Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Aaron Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 9 +0.807 0.117 103.518
11 United States P. Gallagher Patrick Gallagher United States R. Foley Robby Foley Turner Motorsport 96 GTD BMW M4 GT3 10 +0.826 0.019 103.479
12 United States B. Auberlen Bill Auberlen United States C. Hull Chandler Hull Turner Motorsport 97 GTD BMW M4 GT3 11 +0.876 0.050 103.379
13 United States A. Udell Alec Udell France J. Andlauer Julien Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17 +0.883 0.007 103.365
14 United States B. Sellers Bryan Sellers United States M. Snow Madison Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 +1.050 0.167 103.030
15 United States R. Ward Russell Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Philip Ellis Winward Racing 57 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 12 +1.165 0.115 102.801
16 United States P. Hyett PJ Hyett
S. Priaulx Seb Priaulx AO Racing
 80 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 +1.241 0.076 102.651
17 United States J. Andretti Jarett Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Gabby Chaves Andretti Autosport 94 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 14 +1.437 0.196 102.264
18
A. Metni Alan Metni
Netherlands K. van Berlo Kay van Berlo Kellymoss with Riley 		91 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 16 +1.458 0.021 102.223
19 United States A. Brynjolfsson Alan Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman Trent Hindman Wright Motorsports 77 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 13 +1.502 0.044 102.136
20
S. Monk Sheena Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Katherine Legge Gradient Racing 		66 GTD Acura NSX GT3 16 +2.039 0.537 101.094
View full results  
