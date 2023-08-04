IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar
The IMSA Sportscar Championship has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2024, which features a return for Detroit and an expanded six-hour endurance race at Indianapolis.
North America's premier sportscar series will return to the Motor City – at its new downtown Detroit street course – after a one-year absence with a 100-minute sprint race featuring the GTP and GTD Pro classes on Saturday 1 June.
The GT-only event at Lime Rock Park has been dropped to accommodate the event on the schedule.
The addition of a fifth IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup event is an expansion of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to six hours on the weekend of 20-22 September. It hosts a 2h40m race next month, which will be the series’ first visit to Indianapolis since 2014.
The schedule includes a total of six events that will feature all four classes, one event in which the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory and one GT-only round.
The GTD Pro and GTD classes each will compete in 10 races in 2024, with nine scheduled for the GTP class and seven for LMP2.
“Undoubtedly one of the key elements that has attracted our corporate partners and 18 automotive manufacturers is the annual schedule of events that IMSA is able to deliver,” said IMSA President John Doonan.
“The venues and events we visit on an annual basis are world renowned and beloved by race fans and competitors everywhere.
“We are proud to unveil our 2024 calendar which once again delivers IMSA racing to vitally important markets throughout North America.”
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque at Mosport
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Another change is that the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday 14 July, in an event that also includes the GTD Pro and GTD classes. The top class GTP machinery will not make the trip to Canada, but will race in Detroit instead.
Friday favourite: The “old-school” Canadian track that commands respect
Virginia International Raceway is now the sole GT-only race on the schedule on 23-25 August.
Traditional races at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Road America remain, but there is still no place for Mid-Ohio on the roster after it was dropped for this year.
The season will wrap up at Road Atlanta on 9-12 October with the 10-hour Petit Le Mans.
The Roar Before the 24 also returns as the official warm-up for the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway on the weekend of 19-21 January.
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole by just 0.068s from Porsche
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance Finland domination “possibly” Evans’ best WRC Rally1 performance
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.