Previous / Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes
IMSA News

IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals 2024 calendar

The IMSA Sportscar Championship has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2024, which features a return for Detroit and an expanded six-hour endurance race at Indianapolis.

Charles Bradley
By:
Race Start

North America's premier sportscar series will return to the Motor City – at its new downtown Detroit street course – after a one-year absence with a 100-minute sprint race featuring the GTP and GTD Pro classes on Saturday 1 June.

The GT-only event at Lime Rock Park has been dropped to accommodate the event on the schedule.

The addition of a fifth IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup event is an expansion of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to six hours on the weekend of 20-22 September. It hosts a 2h40m race next month, which will be the series’ first visit to Indianapolis since 2014.

The schedule includes a total of six events that will feature all four classes, one event in which the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory and one GT-only round.

The GTD Pro and GTD classes each will compete in 10 races in 2024, with nine scheduled for the GTP class and seven for LMP2.

“Undoubtedly one of the key elements that has attracted our corporate partners and 18 automotive manufacturers is the annual schedule of events that IMSA is able to deliver,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“The venues and events we visit on an annual basis are world renowned and beloved by race fans and competitors everywhere.

“We are proud to unveil our 2024 calendar which once again delivers IMSA racing to vitally important markets throughout North America.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque at Mosport

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque at Mosport

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Another change is that the LMP2 class will compete for overall victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday 14 July, in an event that also includes the GTD Pro and GTD classes. The top class GTP machinery will not make the trip to Canada, but will race in Detroit instead.

Friday favourite: The “old-school” Canadian track that commands respect

Virginia International Raceway is now the sole GT-only race on the schedule on 23-25 August.

Traditional races at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Road America remain, but there is still no place for Mid-Ohio on the roster after it was dropped for this year.

The season will wrap up at Road Atlanta on 9-12 October with the 10-hour Petit Le Mans.

The Roar Before the 24 also returns as the official warm-up for the 2024 season at Daytona International Speedway on the weekend of 19-21 January.

 

