WEC's new LMGT3 class will see "much closer" racing - Sorensen

The WEC has replaced its GTE Am division for 2024 with LMGT3, marking a significant change in philosophy as the new breed of cars are equipped with ABS that makes them easier for amateur drivers to handle than their GTE predecessors.

As before, all line-ups in LMGT3 must feature bronze and silver-graded drivers alongside a platinum or gold-rated professional.

Aston Martin is among the nine manufacturers that have committed to the class, with each brand fielding two cars, having previously been part of the GTE era.

In another change for 2024, the WEC will become a two-class formula with LMGT3 joining Hypercar after the LMP2 category dropped for all rounds aside from the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Sorensen, a three-time WEC champion with two GTE Pro titles and one in GTE Am to his name with Aston, believes the changes will be conducive to an entertaining on-track spectacle as he returns to the WEC with D'Station after a year away.

Speaking to media including Autosport, the Dane said: "The cars are going to be easier for the Ams to actually drive because you have the ABS now in the GT3, so probably the Ams are going to be at a higher level already from the start.

"I think the whole racing part of it is going to be a lot closer.

"When you then hand over to the silver or the gold or platinum, I think the whole field is going to be much closer together.

#33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AmR LMGTE Am of Marco Sorensen Photo by: Marc Fleury

"Obviously it’s nice not to have so much traffic, because they had to slow down so much the LMP2s in the past for the Hypercars [since 2021].

"It was a whole mess where the slower the LMP2s actually got, the more annoying it got for the GT cars.

"There’s so many different variables this year. It’s not only that we’re losing the LMP2s in some races, but because you have ABS now, the racing is going to be, I reckon, a little more contact everywhere because everyone is going to be able to brake late.

"All this kind of stuff also puts a different twist to it.

"It should be that it’s going to be really close racing in GT and my dream is that we’re basically every race just fighting like hell and coming down to the last hour on every race."

Sorensen will share D'Station's #777 Vantage GT3 with Erwan Bastard and Clement Mateu, while Heart of Racing will field Alex Riberas, Daniel Mancinelli and Ian James.

Both cars will receive engineering support from the Prodrive-run Aston Martin Racing organisation that developed the latest iteration of the Vantage in partnership with Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Aston's significant package of upgrades to its Vantage includes reworked aerodynamics and revised suspension, with the car placing fourth in GTD Pro on its competitive debut at the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Daytona 24 Hours last month.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Sorensen was part of HoR's GTD lineup at Daytona, and said the refreshed model is "basically a brand-new car".

Asked for his impressions of the car by Autosport, he said: "What we’ve worked on is to make it a little bit more of an easier car to drive, so it should be more in the window when you get to new tracks.

"Already now we’re seeing these improvements from the new car, that it’s definitely easier to drive."

The new LMGT3 category will debut in the Qatar 1812km season opener on 2 March.