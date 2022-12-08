Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Porsche confirms 963 customer team delay in 2023 WEC, IMSA
IMSA News

Hawksworth and Barnicoat continue with VSR Lexus for 2023 IMSA campaign

Vasser Sullivan has confirmed that Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will continue to race the #14 Lexus RC F in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTD Pro in 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Hawksworth and Barnicoat continue with VSR Lexus for 2023 IMSA campaign

Hawksworth and Barnicoat powered the VS Lexus team to second in this year's GTD Pro standings on the strength of two wins, four other podium finishes and two pole positions. Success included glory in the prestigious Petit Le Mans, along with IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood.

Barnicoat finished second in standings and even Hawksworth clinched sixth despite missing two races due to an injury in a training accident.

Next year will mark Hawksworth’s seventh season with Lexus and fifth with Vasser Sullivan, and the 31-year-old has earned a total of eight wins and 16 podiums in the last four seasons piloting the #14 Lexus RC F GT3.

Hawksworth said: “The target is to win the championship, but the competition will only get tougher. We will need to continue to improve and move forward as a team and bring our 'A' game every weekend if we are to make this a reality.

“It's great to be back alongside Ben again and the rest of the Vasser Sullivan team. We are up for the fight!"

For Barnicoat, it will be his second season with the Vasser Sullivan team. Along with his two GTD Pro victories, the 25-year-old was also victorious in GTD with Kirkwood at Detroit in June.

INSIGHT: The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

“I’m thrilled to officially announce that I’ll be back with Lexus Racing, Vasser Sullivan and Jack for the 2023 IMSA season!” Barnicoat said.

“I loved being a part of the family we have here, and we achieved amazing things together, so to go into the next season with that continuity is great. Teaming up with Jack again for the full season will give us a perfect driver line-up to go for the overall title.”

Team principals Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan added: “We have a mantra that Vasser Sullivan is built not bought. Jack has been a rock-solid cornerstone of building Vasser Sullivan Lexus into a championship contender. Ben joined us last season and quickly made some noise.

“Together Jack and Ben push us to be our best, and starting with the Rolex 24 next month, we’re ready to attack the GTD Pro championship with these two.” 

The endurance race extras for the #14 will be announced in the next two weeks. As in 2022, Vasser Sullivan will also run an RC F in the GTD class, with a driver announcement described as “forthcoming”.

shares
comments
Porsche confirms 963 customer team delay in 2023 WEC, IMSA
Previous article

Porsche confirms 963 customer team delay in 2023 WEC, IMSA
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar's next-gen engines will now be 2.2-litre motors instead of 2.4
IndyCar

IndyCar's next-gen engines will now be 2.2-litre motors instead of 2.4

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

More
Jack Hawksworth
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class

AJ Foyt Racing retains Sato and Hawksworth for 2016 IndyCar Series
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing retains Sato and Hawksworth for 2016 IndyCar Series

Latest news

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333's Russell O'Hagan reckons "the signs are positive" at the team ahead of Valencia testing, as it looks to move away from the back of the Formula E grid.

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.