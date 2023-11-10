Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth will return to Vasser Sullivan for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season to defend their GTD Pro title.

Joey Barnes
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

In addition to the British duo reprising their roles in the cockpit of the #14 Lexus RC F GT3, the team also revealed the return of Andretti Global IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood as its third driver for select endurance rounds.

It will mark Hawksworth’s sixth season with the team and eighth with the Lexus Racing program, arriving in 2017. Over that span he has 10 wins and 25 podiums.

Read more: The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

Barnicoat will be entering his third season alongside Hawksworth. Together they have achieved four victories and 16 podiums, in addition to the 2023 title.

As a reward for winning the 2023 title, the pair were invited to test the Toyota hypercar at the WEC rookie test Bahrain.

“I’m so excited to be back with the Lexus Racing and Vasser Sullivan team for my third consecutive year, and to continue racing with Jack Hawksworth and Kyle Kirkwood in the endurance races,” he said.

#14 Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood podium team, crew

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood podium team, crew

“2023 was such a special year, and I’ve never enjoyed my racing as much, and it’s for this reason I’m delighted to continue working with all the incredible staff involved with our program.

“The GTD PRO class is set to grow next year which is great for the series and for our Lexus Racing fans who will be watching us and supporting us every step of the way as we take the fight to our rivals. The goal is clear, to defend the title, and I can’t wait to get to business at Daytona.”

Hawksworth added: “To say I am excited as we look to defend our GTD PRO title in 2024 would be an understatement.

“We have a great foundation and consistency within the Lexus and Vasser Sullivan team which will allow us to keep pushing forward, work on refining our processes and bettering ourselves as we prepare for the challenges we’ll face in 2024.

“I couldn’t ask for better teammates than Ben and Kyle, and to be surrounded by such a talented and dedicated group in the garage and on the pit stand is special. 2023 was an exceptional year for us, but we start from zero in 2024, and it has only lit the fire to go and execute even better when the green flag drops in Daytona.

“Thank you to everyone at Lexus, TRD, and Vasser Sullivan for their continued to support. I can’t wait to get started!”

Kirkwood helped deliver a victory for the team in the 2022 edition of Petit Le Mans, with the latest standout showing being a runner-up showing in the 2023 12 Hours of Sebring.

“I’m ecstatic to come back and join Vasser Sullivan in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3,” Kirkwood said.

“Being alongside Jack and Ben has been a complete joy over the past two years. I think it’s obvious how much their success on the racetrack has consistently grown, and it’s been awesome to be a part of that.

“We’re going to be defending a championship next year and you couldn’t ask for a better lineup than the three of us to do so. Add to that the progression of the Vasser Sullivan team and Lexus being very seasoned with this car, and I’m confident we’ll have a foot in the right direction from all standpoints.”

