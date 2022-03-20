Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win Next / BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Sebring News

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

The JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac squad's bid to win back-to-back Sebring 12 Hours was blunted by a late cooling issue in the IMSA SportsCar Championship classic, Richard Westbrook has revealed.

Jamie Klein
By:
Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

The #5 Cadillac DPi-V.R shared by Westbrook, Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval finished a close second at the Florida airfield track, losing out to the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani by just over six seconds.

Westbrook took advantage of a drive-through penalty for Bamber in the #02 Ganassi car late in the penultimate hour to move into the lead, but the New Zealander appeared to have a pace advantage and soon repassed.

After Bamber spun following contact with a GTD car, explaining afterwards he had “made a meal” of his run to victory, Westbrook led once more until Bamber passed for good when the Briton was baulked by traffic.

Westbrook explained that its efforts were impacted by a cooling problem that required JDC to perform driver changes in each of its final three pitstops, with Vautier handing over to Westbrook for the penultimate stint before the former took over again for the run to the flag.

Bamber on the other hand was able to stay at the wheel of the #02 car for a closing triple-stint.

"All you can ask is for us to be in the hunt," said Westbrook, who moves to the head of the standings following the team's third-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours in January.

"We were in the hunt for the whole 12 hours. We had some issues with the cooling in the car, so we could only single stint at the end.

"I found myself in the lead with an hour to go and I got [held up] by a GTD car in Turn 16. Do I try to overtake him on the outside in Turn 16?

"Second is really a good result. We’ve won a podium in both races [so far in 2022]. Everyone should be proud. Great day for Cadillac and a great day for JDC.”

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

While Vautier was able to close the gap to Bamber in the final stint, he was never able to get within striking distance of the #02 Ganassi machine.

"We gave it a good go," said the French driver, who won the race last year with Duval and Sebastien Bourdais. "Man, I drove my heart out in the last stint. I thought I had him [Bamber] for a while, but [we had] a couple of bad breaks catching GT cars in Turns 3, 4 and 5. We had the pace.

"I think we can be proud of what we achieved, we’re the smallest team here [and had] two amazing races at Daytona and Sebring.

"The team did an amazing job again, and just thankful to Cadillac and JDC-Miller Motorsports. I feels good to know I left it all on the racetrack."

AXR team left to rue lack of late caution

Completing an all-Cadillac top three was the #31 Whelen Engineering-branded Action Express Racing car shared by Pipo Derani, Tristan Nunez and Mike Conway, 14 seconds down at the chequered flag.

That was despite three-time Sebring 12 Hours winner Derani making contact with the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Stoffel Vandoorne and spinning during their battle for third, which temporarily dropped the #31 car to fifth.

With the race going caution-free for the final four-and-a-half hours, there was no way for Derani to catch the leading Cadillacs after he took over from team-mate Nunez for the final stint.

“It was a tough day at the office, but it was a good points day," said Derani. "Unfortunately, we couldn’t win. We didn’t get a yellow at the end so we could try to catch the front runners."

AXR's Ally Racing-branded Michelin Endurance Cup-only entry driven by Mike Rockenfeller, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez ended up a distant sixth following a late brake problem.

shares
comments
Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win
Previous article

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win
Next article

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
United duo praise 16-year-old Pierson after historic WEC Sebring win Sebring
WEC

United duo praise 16-year-old Pierson after historic WEC Sebring win

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut Sebring
WEC

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan Plus
Super GT

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan

Action Express Racing More
Action Express Racing
Sebring 12 Hours: Action Express Cadillac takes lead at mid-distance Sebring
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Action Express Cadillac takes lead at mid-distance

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet" Daytona 24
IMSA

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win
IMSA IMSA

Bamber "made a meal" of run to Sebring 12 Hours win

Sebring 12H: Ganassi Cadillac overcomes late drama to win
IMSA IMSA

Sebring 12H: Ganassi Cadillac overcomes late drama to win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.