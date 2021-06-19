Archive: How Magnussen's post-F1 US path is emulating his father's
Fresh from his first IMSA SportsCar Championship victory last week, ex-Formula 1 racer Kevin Magnussen makes his IndyCar Series debut at Road America this weekend. It's the latest in a growing list of comparisons with his father Jan's career in the US, after his own F1 exit mid-way through 1998. Shortly after announcing his deal with Panoz for 1999, Magnussen Sr spoke to Autosport about his Indycar ambitions for the 21 January issue.
