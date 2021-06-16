Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
IMSA News

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

By:

Roger Penske says an IMSA race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is "high on the list" of targets, while playing down the idea of an imminent return by Formula 1.

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

IMSA’s last visit to the Indy road course came in 2014, when the Brickyard Grand Prix was held on the same weekend as NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 on the iconic 2.5-mile oval.

While last year the SRO Motorsports Group held the GT World Challenge America finale at Indy, Penske said that was to honour a deal that was in place before he took the reins of the Speedway in January 2020.

Asked what he might envision for the Speedway in the future, he said: “If we thought of a sportscar event, we’d think of an IMSA event, a proper race with different classes like you have at Sebring or Daytona, something like that. That’s something that would be high on our list.

“People ask about Formula 1. Right now they’ve got a programme for 10 years in Miami. They’ve got a great race at COTA.

“I was asked if we’ve had conversations [with F1] because of Singapore [being cancelled]. We haven’t had one word on that at all.

“We’ve talked to [F1 boss Stefano] Domenicali, and he’s interested in racing here. But we’ve got to look at the time of year, how it fits in.

“So at this point I’d say a sportscar race is higher on our list.”

Roger Penske

Roger Penske

Photo by: Chris Jones

Asked if he’d spoken to IMSA bosses about hosting its flagship series, Penske nodded and said, “We’ve talked with them, yes.”

He went on to speak glowingly about the future of IMSA with the LMDh category, in which he will be running Porsche Prototypes from 2023.

Penske, whose team won IMSA’s Drivers’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles with Acura in 2019 and 2020, said: “The announcement of BMW coming in, Porsche coming in, I’m sure Audi will come… instead of having seven or eight DP cars, we could have 20 [Prototypes], because there’ll be good customer cars sold, I’m sure, across the different brands.

“That could really make that exciting.”

On the subject of MotoGP perhaps returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2015, Penske said that he doesn’t foresee it, commenting, “At least in the next 12-24 months, we would not be running any motorcycles.”

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Previous article

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

2h
2
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

36min
3
Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership

2h
4
Formula 1

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

1h
5
Formula 1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

17h
Latest news
Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
IMSA

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

32m
Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Jun 13, 2021
IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win
IMSA

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

Jun 13, 2021
Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013
IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013

Jun 11, 2021
BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team

Jun 11, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
VeeKay suffers injury after cycling accident, Road America entry "pending" Road America
IndyCar

VeeKay suffers injury after cycling accident, Road America entry "pending"

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America Road America
IndyCar

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

Trending Today

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

F1 teams face new tyre check procedure from French GP after Baku failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams face new tyre check procedure from French GP after Baku failures

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1

Latest news

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
IMSA IMSA

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.