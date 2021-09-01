Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart
Historics News

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic

By:

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes will drive a Dallara F189 Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic this weekend.

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner will start the two-day sprint event as one of the outright favourites, the Dallara he'll be driving having won the event last year.

That was in the hands of circuit owner Sam Shahin who lapped the West layout in 1m13.542s in the decisive Top 10 Shootout.

While Lowndes is best known for his touring car work, he does have experience in powerful open-wheelers thanks to a stint in Formula 3000 in 1997.

“I’m really looking forward to it, with everything going on it’s difficult to do anything at the moment so it’s great that The Bend is putting on a weekend like this – and obviously to have the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car," said Lowndes.

“It’s a great opportunity and a fantastic honour to drive the cars I grew up watching at the Adelaide Grand Prix back in the day, and to drive them at a circuit like The Bend is even better.

“It’s a great circuit and to hear what they have planned for the future and the ongoing development is very exciting. I can’t wait go get down there and get in the car.”

Shahin added: “Craig is a fantastic ambassador for motorsport and we are ecstatic that the stars have aligned so he can attend this year.

“His enthusiasm for the event and the circuit are welcomed and he will be a great addition to a wonderful weekend of motorsport.

“It is our ambition to grow The Bend Classic into one of the world’s premier motorsport festivals of its type. Even though the last two years have hindered us from welcoming interstate or international competitors and their vehicles to The Bend, the response from South Australian competitors has been nothing short of magnificent.

“South Australian fans are in for a spectacular weekend and we are so inspired and thankful with the response from local competitors, car owners and enthusiasts who are supporting this event in record numbers.”

There will be a number of Formula 1 cars in action at The Bend Classic, including a new addition to The Bend's fleet, an ex-Giancarlo Fisichella Benetton B198 that will be driven by Shahin.

Yasser Shahin will join Lowndes as one of the favourites to win the Shootout as he lines up in a Formula Renault 3.5 car.

shares
comments

Related video

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart

Previous article

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

23 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

1 h
3
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

18 h
4
Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

42 min
5
MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

1 d
Latest news
Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic
HIST

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic

33m
The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart Plus
HIST

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart

Aug 5, 2021
The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future Plus
HIST

The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future

Aug 3, 2021
Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic Plus
HIST

Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic

Jul 29, 2021
Damon Hill to demonstrate F1 title-winning Williams FW18 at Silverstone
HIST

Damon Hill to demonstrate F1 title-winning Williams FW18 at Silverstone

Jul 26, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season
Supercars

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

Craig Lowndes More
Craig Lowndes
Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals Supercars title, Whincup/Lowndes win
Supercars

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals Supercars title, Whincup/Lowndes win

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes single-season win record
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes single-season win record

Craig Lowndes extends Triple Eight Supercars enduros deal to 2021
Supercars

Craig Lowndes extends Triple Eight Supercars enduros deal to 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart Plus

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart

Last weekend's Silverstone Classic may not have benefited from the best British summer weather, but there was some great racing – and a baffling result

Historics
Aug 5, 2021
The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future Plus

The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future

OPINION: Last weekend's Silverstone Classic was another reminder of the joys of dusting off racers from days gone by. But while it might not be obvious, the historic racing world has the potential to play its part in our futures – on and off track

Historics
Aug 3, 2021
Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic Plus

Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic

The Classic was one of the many major events lost to the pandemic in 2020, but it’s now set to be back in style this weekend as it celebrates the 20th edition of retro-themed fun

Historics
Jul 29, 2021
How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance Plus

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance

Against all odds, the series for V12-powered Superleague Formula cars adorning the liveries of football clubs earned a place in the hearts of many. Even 10 years on from its last race, on this day in 2011, it is fondly remembered by those who were part of it

Historics
Jul 17, 2021
The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century Plus

The one-off backmarker brought back to life after half a century

The unique McKee-Chevrolet Mahrya achieved very limited success in period. But over half a century after it was shuttered, it has completed a 17-year restoration and is once again turning heads on the track

Historics
Jul 16, 2021
The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed Plus

The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed

With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more

Historics
May 13, 2021
The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace Plus

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace

Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020

Historics
Apr 5, 2021
How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact Plus

How the Marshall club racing dynasty remains intact

As the son of club racing legend Gerry, Gregor Marshall has racing in his blood. Although his ambitions are modest, his determination to get his Vauxhall Firenza on the grid at the 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek tells of a driver who relishes a challenge

Historics
Mar 4, 2021

Latest news

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic
Historics Historics

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart Plus
Historics Historics

The mixed return of a historic racing stalwart

The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future Plus
Historics Historics

The part rolling relics can play in motorsport's high-tech future

Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic Plus
Historics Historics

Eight reasons to watch the Silverstone Classic

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.