Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Supercars News

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid

By:

A Triple Eight-run wildcard entry could be key to Craig Lowndes being on the Bathurst 1000 grid in 2022.

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid

The Supercars legend could miss out on a spot in the team's regular four-driver Bathurst 1000 squad in the likely case that retiring Jamie Whincup moves to a co-driver role.

That would leave Whincup and Garth Tander as the co-drivers, each lining up alongside either Shane van Gisbergen or Broc Feeney.

But that doesn't mean Lowndes will miss out altogether, incoming T8 team boss Whincup confirming to Autosport that a wildcard entry led by the seven-time Great Race winner is already under consideration.

"CL is part of the wallpaper at T8," said Whincup.

"We certainly want to look after Lowndesy and he's still got a few years left in him, driving-wise.

"We'll do absolutely everything we can to make sure he's on the grid in a T8 car. And the obvious way is to run a wildcard if we can. We'll work hard on that."

T8 is running a third car at this year's Bathurst 1000 for Feeney and veteran Russell Ingall.

As for Whincup's chances of racing at Bathurst next year, the seven-time Supercars champion hinted heavily at that being his preference.

"If I was a betting man I'd say I'm going to have a crack next year," he added.

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Ampol Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Ampol Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"But it's all going to come down to the work load and how I handle that first year as managing director.

"If I felt I was going to let my teammates down by competing, then I'll be the first person to put my hand up and say, 'there's a better person for the job'. But one year out of full-time competition, I still feel like I'll be as competitive as any other co-driver.

Read Also:

"So right now I'm hoping to be on the grid for 2022."

Whincup, a 124-time race winner, will make his final start as a full-timer at Mount Panorama this Sunday.

shares
comments

Related video

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Previous article

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Supercars

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team

"Tall poppy syndrome" and "immaturity" behind Whincup polarising Supercars fans
Supercars

"Tall poppy syndrome" and "immaturity" behind Whincup polarising Supercars fans

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Craig Lowndes More
Craig Lowndes
Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic
Historics

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car at The Bend Classic

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals Supercars title, Whincup/Lowndes win
Supercars

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals Supercars title, Whincup/Lowndes win

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes single-season win record
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes single-season win record

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Van Gisbergen: Sealing Supercars title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances Bathurst II
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Sealing Supercars title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

Supercars delays first Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro test Sydney III
Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro test

Latest news

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Supercars Supercars

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team

"Tall poppy syndrome" and "immaturity" behind Whincup polarising Supercars fans
Supercars Supercars

"Tall poppy syndrome" and "immaturity" behind Whincup polarising Supercars fans

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Supercars Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.