GT News

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

Ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello is targeting more endurance racing with Ferrari in the future after taking victory in his first Italian GT Championship meeting at Vallelunga last weekend.

By:
Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

The 18-time grand prix winner, who started 322 races between 1993 and 2011, struck a late deal to join Scuderia Baldini alongside another former F1 driver, Giancarlo Fisichella at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be back driving a Ferrari and to be alongside my great friend Giancarlo Fisichella,” said the Brazilian.

“Vallelunga was one of the first tracks I ever drove on, when I was 16 years-old, so I am really excited to be back.”

The duo began the weekend strongly by setting the fastest time in free practice before topping the three-segment qualifying despite a spin for Barrichello in his session.

Fisichella started the two-hour race before handing over to Barrichello for the second stint. The Ferrari was in command throughout the race and, by the time Barrichello swapped with Fisichella for the final stint, the victory was all but assured.

Since his retirement from F1 at the end of 2011, Barrichello has forged a highly successful career in Stock Car Brasil, most notably winning the title in 2014 at the wheel of a Chevrolet Sonic run by Full Time Motorsports.

PLUS: The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

He’s also contested the Daytona 24 Hours on three occasions, finishing second with Wayne Taylor Racing in 2016.

Barrichello has made no secret of his ambitions to add to his endurance portfolio in future.

“I have been racing stock cars in Brazil, some endurance with Porsches but I have a big plan to race with my kids in 24-hour races in the future,” Barrichello said.

“So, who knows, I hope that can be in a Ferrari as well. We are talking about this.”

Barrichello's eldest son Eduardo (20) currently races for Arden in the Formula Regional European championship, while youngest son Fernando (17) is in his first season of Brazilian Formula 4.

