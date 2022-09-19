Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW Next / Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win
GT Race report

Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi

Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor gave Team WRT and Audi a perfect parting gift by delivering a third successive GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title on the final weekend of the year in Valencia.

By:
Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi

Third in the opening one-hour encounter, which was won by AF Corse Ferrari pairing Pierre-Alexandre Jean and Ulysse de Pauw, was enough to secure the crown, while a thrilling final-lap victory on Sunday put the icing well and truly on the cake.

Coming into the last Sprint Cup round of the season in Spain, Weerts and Vanthoor held an 11.5-point margin over the Akkodis ASP Mercedes duo of Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy. The maths was simple enough: score six points more than the #89 and the title was theirs once again.

Their cause was helped considerably in qualifying as Weerts was second fastest with the Ferrari of De Pauw taking pole. Boguslavskiy suffered a nightmare session, initially finishing 16th before being demoted to 20th after the stewards deemed that he blocked another car.

If there was one moment which could have complicated matters for the #32, it was at the start as Weerts got gobbled up by the chasing pack of Simon Gachet (Tresor Audi) and Dennis Lind (JP Motorsport McLaren). Nearly the entire field ran wide on the exit of turn one, which allowed Weerts back into third by turn two. From there, the #32 held station until the pitstop window as Vanthoor took over.

Further back, Boguslavskiy made good progress to run 16th after an early safety car following an incident for the Dinamic Porsche of Adrian de Leneer.

Marciello took over at the pitstops in 15th place and produced a typically aggressive charge in the second stint to finish eighth on the road, upgraded to seventh after Lind and Vincent Abril were handed a 10-second penalty.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: SRO

The one constant in the one-hour race was the winning pairing of De Pauw and Jean, who never looked threatened throughout. De Pauw skipped away at the start, building a gap of over three seconds before the pit window opened. Gachet’s team-mate Christopher Haase reduced that gap to nothing in the second stint, but the Ferrari was the car to beat.

Overnight rain made sure Sunday’s second race started in wet conditions, but any concerns that was going to be nothing more than a dead rubber were put to rest as Weerts and Vanthoor judged a tyre gamble to perfection.

The #32 started alongside Marciello, who stuck his Merc on pole in the morning, but lost out to the Sainteloc Audi of Patric Niederhauser at the first turn.

In traffic, visibility was poor but over the course of the opening stint, a dry line was slowly beginning to appear. This was what WRT had been waiting for and, when Vanthoor and Marciello made their compulsory stops at the end of the window, the Audi switched to slicks. Weerts initially shipped multiple positions and half a minute as Boguslavskiy stayed on wets, marginally ahead of Aurelien Panis’s Sainteloc Audi.

The latter pair were nose-to-tail on the final lap, but Weerts was lapping faster. In the last two laps, the Audi took 14 seconds out of the leader and rounded the hapless Boguslavskiy for the lead three corners from the end to score an incredible last-gasp victory.

shares
comments
Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
Next article

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win
More
Stephen Brunsdon
Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win
GT

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

GTWCE Sprint Magny-Cours: ASP Mercedes and WRT Audi share wins
Video Inside
GT

GTWCE Sprint Magny-Cours: ASP Mercedes and WRT Audi share wins

How a chance meeting forged a touring car behemoth Plus
General

How a chance meeting forged a touring car behemoth

Latest news

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win
GT GT

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

Ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello is targeting more endurance racing with Ferrari in the future after taking victory in his first Italian GT Championship meeting at Vallelunga last weekend.

Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi
GT GT

Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi

Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor gave Team WRT and Audi a perfect parting gift by delivering a third successive GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title on the final weekend of the year in Valencia.

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW
DTM DTM

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock announces departure from BMW

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has announced that he will be leaving BMW Motorsport at the end of the 2022 season.

Friday Favourite: The V10 GT brute that conquered prototypes at Daytona
GT GT

Friday Favourite: The V10 GT brute that conquered prototypes at Daytona

A perennial winner of 24-hour races at Le Mans, Spa and the Nurburgring, the Dodge Viper GTS-R even won outright against faster prototype machinery at Daytona. Olivier Beretta, who won four championship titles and scored three around-the-clock enduro wins with the car, explains what made it a winner

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.