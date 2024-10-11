The 30-year reunion that brings Barrichello back to his F1 happy hunting ground

During a glittering Formula 1 career that for many years made him the most experienced driver ever, Rubens Barrichello enjoyed a special affinity for Monza.

Three of his 11 victories came in the Italian Grand Prix, making it statistically his most successful circuit. Of course, it helped that the Brazilian's triumphs in 2002 and 2004 came while adorning the scarlet overalls of Ferrari.

Twenty years on from leading team-mate Michael Schumacher in a 1-2 aboard the all-conquering F2004, Barrichello will return to the track where he won his final Grand Prix for Brawn in 2009 when he races a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the International GT Open championship.

But the location alone isn't the only point of significance for the 52-year-old, who won his domestic Stock Car title for a second time in 2022.

What will elevate a welcome nostalgia hit for Barrichello into something rather more special is the team he is joining. Perhaps rejoining would be a better way of putting it. Because after 32 years, he will unite with Il Barone Rampante, the outfit he raced for during the 1992 International Formula 3000 championship.

Already a rising star with the British Formula 3 championship in his back pocket, Barrichello made an instant impression on his graduation to what was then F1's main feeder category in 1992 aboard IBR's unmistakable yellow and purple Reynard-Judd.

Slotting seamlessly into the shoes of Alex Zanardi, who had challenged for the title as a rookie during the maiden campaign for Guiseppe Cipriani's team in 1991, Barrichello was on the podium at the first time of asking at Silverstone by finishing runner-up to Jordi Gene's Pacific Reynard.

Racing for IBR, Barrichello took four podiums in 1992 - including at Silverstone when he finished second to Jordi Gene. Olivier Panis was third Photo by: Motorsport Images

It set the tone for an ultra-consistent season in which he began the year with three podium finishes from as many races. A mistake-free visit to Pau, a tall order for any newcomer, netted third place and was followed by finishing second to third-year team-mate Andrea Montermini in Barcelona. At that point he led the standings, although a run of victories for Luca Badoer's monoshock-equipped Crypton Reynard ultimately took the title out of his grasp.

A mid-season change of engine to the Mader-tuned Cosworth used by Crypton did not herald the instant success hoped for, and Barrichello ended the season without a win - albeit an impressive third in the standings.

Had he returned for 1993, it's likely he would have been the class of the field, but he had no need to do so. His performances for IBR had set him on a path to F1 with Jordan for 1993, and he never looked back.

IBR dropped off the F3000 grid in 1993, but has been revived as a vehicle for Cipriani's own exploits in GT racing. The Italian has already clinched his third Am class title in the GT Open series run by Jesus Pareja's GT Sport organisation and for the 2024 season finale on 19-20 October will step up to the Pro-Am class to pair up with one of his most esteemed former drivers.

Barrichello has already tested the Huracan at Barcelona ahead of what will be his category debut, although he has previous experience in GT3 machinery from winning an Italian GT round in 2022 alongside fellow ex-F1 racer Giancarlo Fisichella aboard a Ferrari 488 at Vallelunga.

"I'm really happy to race in Monza with Il Barone Rampante in the Lamborghini Huracan," said Barrichello, whose son Fernando has raced on the GT Open support bill this season in the Euroformula Open category for Formula 3-style cars.

"I had already raced with them when we were involved in Formula 3000; obviously the team has changed category and members, but they are still an excellent team, they have already won the Am class title fighting for the podium at every race.

Barrichello will race a Il Barone Rampante Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at Monza Photo by: GT Sport

"Competing in Monza is always special for me, here I won twice with Ferrari and once with Brawn GP. ​​I had some wonderful moments when I competed with Ferrari and I can’t forget the tremendous support of the fans, who always followed me with affection even when I changed teams.

"I'm competing in the GT Open for the first time and so it will all be new for me. I had the opportunity to do some laps with the car in Barcelona and I have to say that I felt good. Now I can't wait to get on track for the first tests!

"In Monza my son will also compete in the Euroformula Open, where he is currently third in the standings. It will be a busy weekend and hopefully full of satisfaction for the whole family!"