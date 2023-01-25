Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Barwell signs Balfe for British GT campaign
GT News

Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed

Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz and Kenny Habul will defend their Bathurst 12 Hour victory with SunEnergy1's Mercedes next month as the German manufacturer launches its Intercontinental GT Challenge assault.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Bathurst 12-winning Mercedes crew to defend victory as Pro entries revealed

The Australian enduro on 3-5 February has attracted a grid of 28 cars, with full Pro crews once again eligible after the 12 Hour was switched to a Pro-Am event for its first running since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

The field is headlined by the return of the SunEnergy1 squad, which prevailed at the 12 Hour with Gounon, Stolz, Habul and Martin Konrad last season, and went on to secure the Pro-Am title with Bathust local Habul and Konrad.

French ace Gounon, who also won last year's Spa 24 Hours and eventually finished runner-up in the IGTC's Pro division to fellow Mercedes ace Dani Juncadella, is targeting a record-breaking third event win after he triumphed in the 2020 edition for Bentley with Maxime Soulet and Jordan Pepper.

Gounon will link up with the team after racing against SunEnergy1's GTD class entry - to which Stolz was added at late notice following the withdrawal of IndyCar champion Will Power - at this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours for the WeatherTech Racing GTD Pro squad.

After its Bathurst podium clean sweep in 2022, Mercedes is also fielding two further full Pro entries nominated to score points towards the five-round IGTC series that counts the Kyalami 9 Hour (23-25 February), Spa 24 Hours (1-2 July), Indianapolis 8 Hour (5-7 October) and Gulf 12 Hour (8-10 December).

Last year's Bathurst runner-up Craft-Bamboo Racing has again entered Juncadella, who joined Gounon and Raffaele Marciello in winning last year's Spa 24 and GT World Challenge Endurance Cup, together with DTM runner-up Lucas Auer and 2015 Spa 24 winner Nicky Catsburg.

GruppeM will field Marciello and its 2022 DTM drivers Maro Engel and Mikael Grenier.

Mercedes is the most popular car in the GT3 field, with nine examples of its AMG-GT3 entered.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Two come from Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight, with 2021 DTM champion Max Gotz joining its Supercars regulars Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney in its Pro car, while its newly-signed endurance extra Richie Stanaway will pair up with team boss Jamie Whincup and Malaysian Prince Jefri Ibrahim will drive a second machine in the Pro-Am division.

Supercars ace David Reynolds will race a Pro-Am Volante Rosso Motorsport car that is also nominated by AMG for IGTC points, joining Tony Bates and Jordan Love, while two-time 12 Hour winner Craig Lowndes features on the driving strength of Scott Taylor Motorsport's Pro-Am entry.

Belgian squad Team WRT will make its first outing as an official BMW works team at Bathurst, after winning the Dubai 24 Hours on its debut with the M4 earlier this month, with a two-car lineup that includes newly-appointed factory driver Valentino Rossi.

The MotoGP legend will share the #46 entry with season-long GTWCE Endurance team-mates Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin, with DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde joining 2018 12 Hour winner Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weets in the #32 car.

Porsche has a single Pro entry operated jointly by Manthey Racing and EMA for 2019 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and DTM race-winner Thomas Preining, while Audi's lone Pro entry run by Melbourne Performance Centre will be driven by factory drivers Christopher Haase, Mattia Druidi and Patric Neiderhauser.

Two-time Bathurst winner Christopher Mies will share one of MPC's three other machines, entered in Pro-Am, with DTM race winner Ricardo Feller and Yasser Shahin.

shares
comments
Barwell signs Balfe for British GT campaign
Previous article

Barwell signs Balfe for British GT campaign
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
European Le Mans

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Barwell signs Balfe for British GT campaign
British GT

Barwell signs Balfe for British GT campaign

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: Top 10 F1 one-hit wonders

Occasionally the sun shines on a Formula 1 driver just once in their entire career, but it becomes one of the great moments in grand prix racing’s rich history.

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jose Maria Lopez will contest the European Le Mans Series for LMP2 squad Cool Racing alongside his Toyota World Endurance Championship programme.

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert

Pierre Gasly believes success in Formula 1 with Alpine would be an “amazing” way to honour his late friend, Anthoine Hubert.

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The Pramac Racing team has become the latest MotoGP outfit to unveil the livery it will race with in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  Plus

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

It’s taken over half a decade of development but now the Mercedes-AMG One is here – boasting 1048bhp from a Formula 1-based hybrid powertrain and smashing the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for a production car with Maro Engel at the wheel last month. ROBERT HOLMES wonders if it can now claim to be the ultimate hypercar...

GT
Nov 30, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.