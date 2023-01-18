Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Nasr: “Badass” Porsche 963 reminds me of F1 hybrid days
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Power withdraws from Daytona 24 due to wife’s ill health

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power has decided to pull out of next week’s Daytona 24 Hours due to ongoing medical issues for his wife Elizabeth.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power was set to make his IMSA SportsCar Championship debut at the wheel of Kenny Habul’s GTD-class SunEnergy1 Mercedes AMG GT3, sharing the ride with Habul, Axcil Jefferies and Fabian Schiller.

However, Power is standing down from the line-up as his wife Elizabeth has spent more than a week in hospital, including two days in ICU, and has undergone back surgery.

The 2014 and 2022 IndyCar champion has elected, therefore, to stay at home to support her and their son Beau.

“It’s unfortunate timing, but after what Liz has been through and is still going through, my place is at her side until she can recover full mobility,” Power told Autosport.

“I have kept Kenny informed of the situation, and I can tell you he’s been absolutely supportive and totally understanding about the situation. He agrees I need to be there for Liz.

“I can just wish him, Axcil, Fabian and the whole team the best of luck at Daytona and I hope they win those Rolexes.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, podium

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Power will be replaced in the lineup by DTM race-winner Luca Stolz, an AMG works driver.

Despite Power’s absence, IndyCar will remain well represented in the Daytona 24 across the classes.

Four drivers will be present on the debut for the LMDh hybrid prototypes in the GTP class, with Scott Dixon (Ganassi Cadillac V-LMDh) joined by Colton Herta (BMW M Hybrid V8) plus Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud in Meyer Shank Racing's Acura ARX-06.

In LMP2, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are part of Tower Motorsports’ line-up while Rinus VeeKay is in the TDS Racing entry and Devlin DeFrancesco will be competing for Rick Ware Racing. In GTD, Kyle Kirkwood will reprise his role as an endurance extra for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team.

Former US open-wheel drivers in the race include four-time Champ Car title winner Sebastien Bourdais, multiple race winners Ryan Briscoe and Mike Conway, as well as Ed Jones, Gabby Chaves, Jack Hawksworth, Jan Heylen, Franck Perera, Katherine Legge, and Jan Magnussen.

