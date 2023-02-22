Loggie to defend British GT title with Gounon at 2 Seas Mercedes

The Scot claimed his maiden British GT title at the Donington Park finale last year after taking two wins and a further four podiums during the campaign at the wheel of a RAM Racing-run Mercedes-AMG.

Having raced with the squad since 2019, Loggie has decided to move away from RAM – with team founder Dan Shufflebottom leaving the squad at the end of last season.

Loggie has previously raced with 2 Seas, however, achieving a class podium at the Gulf 12 Hours last January, and has high hopes for this season.

“I can’t wait to be back on the British GT grid this year, wearing the #1 that we worked so hard to earn last year – that’ll be a very proud moment for me,” he said.

“After many great years with RAM Racing, I felt the time was right for a change, and 2 Seas is a great team.

“I have history there, having raced in the Gulf 12 Hours with them, so I know how capable they are at turning out a competitive Mercedes-AMG.”

Reigning GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup champion Gounon will partner Loggie after co-driving with him at four races last season – achieving a rostrum finish at each of them – and the factory Mercedes ace intends to complete a full campaign alongside Loggie in 2023.

“To be back with Jules is also something special,” said Loggie.

Loggie is excited to continue with Merc works driver Gounon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“He’s one of the best GT3 drivers in the world and I learned a load working with him last year. With him alongside me for the whole of this season I know we’ll only get stronger and stronger as a partnership.

“The aim is to go for race wins and podiums from the very start as we try and defend this championship title.”

This will be 2 Seas’ third full season in British GT and its second with Mercedes.

After a race-winning campaign with McLarens in 2020, it switched to Mercedes for 2021 and won on its only outing of the season at Silverstone, then ran James Cottingham and Lewis Williamson last season to fourth overall in the standings.

The squad intends to run a second full-time entry in 2023, which will be announced in the coming weeks.