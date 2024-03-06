All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
DTM

Aitken to continue in DTM with Emil Frey Ferrari

Jack Aitken will continue racing in the DTM for a second consecutive season as part of an unchanged line-up at Emil Frey Racing.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Race winner Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing

Race winner Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing

Alexander Trienitz

Aitken will drive the #14 Ferrari 296 GT3 in the ADAC-owned category in 2024, with Max Verstappen-supported Thierry Vermeulen again taking the cockpit of the team’s second car.

The British driver will combine his DTM commitments with racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GTP class, having stepped up to a full-time seat at the Action Express Racing Cadillac team this year alongside Pipo Derani.

The 28-year-old had previously told Autosport in January that he was still in talks about continuing in the DTM, whose 2024 calendar features no clashes with his IMSA schedule.

“A second season of DTM is exciting,” said Aitken at the announcement. “I loved last year's series for how competitive and aggressive the racing can be. 

“Our expectations are to fight more consistently at the front and to take more wins and pole positions.

“⁠I think we have a bit more of an understanding with the Ferrari now than we did at the start of last year, so we can expect to be even stronger.”

Aitken, whose relationship with Emil Frey harks back to 2021 when the Swiss team was part of the Lamborghini’s fold, scored a podium on his DTM debut at Oschersleben last year before adding a maiden victory at the Lausitzring to his CV.

However he only finished 14th in the standings, a combination of him missing the Zandvoort races due to a clash with IMSA and inconsistent results on both sides of his Lausitzring win.

Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3

Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Team Principal, added: "We were able to gain a lot of experience with the Ferrari throughout last year and are still very convinced and impressed by what a great racing-car Ferrari has developed. 

“This year we are better prepared for the season, because last year the switch to Ferrari took place very late before the first race. The expectations from outside are very high, but we also have high expectations of ourselves. 

“Our aim is to regularly finish in the top-10, both in the DTM and in the Sprint Cup and the ADAC GT Masters. It is certainly a big challenge, and we obviously want to fight for victories, which is why we are on the race track in the first place.”

Emil Frey had received plenty of interest to add a third Ferrari to its DTM programme in 2024. However, team boss Frey-Hilti told Autosport’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com that a driver’s sponsor pulled out of its financial commitments, prompting Emil Frey to stick to running two cars.

Additional reporting by Sven Haidinger

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Details about DTM's testing restrictions for 2024 revealed

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Acosta thinks stealing a Marquez win record in debut MotoGP year impossible

Acosta thinks stealing a Marquez win record in debut MotoGP year impossible

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Acosta thinks stealing a Marquez win record in debut MotoGP year impossible Acosta thinks stealing a Marquez win record in debut MotoGP year impossible
Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha

Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Jack Aitken
More from
Jack Aitken
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds

Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness IMSA Petit Le Mans: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness
More from
Emil Frey Racing
Why Verstappen tested a Ferrari GT3 car for DTM team Emil Frey

Why Verstappen tested a Ferrari GT3 car for DTM team Emil Frey

DTM
Why Verstappen tested a Ferrari GT3 car for DTM team Emil Frey Why Verstappen tested a Ferrari GT3 car for DTM team Emil Frey
How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken

How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken

DTM
How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

GT
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Latest news

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day" Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe