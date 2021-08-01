Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway Next / Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT / Rossi Misano testing News

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

By:

Factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor has been taken to hospital following a paddock accident during the Spa 24 Hours.

Defending race winner Vanthoor was sharing the #47 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R with Nick Tandy and Maxime Martin.

However, just beyond the 16-hour mark, Porsche announced that Vanthoor had been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the race, leaving teammates Tandy and Martin to complete the race as a duo.

Vanthoor subsequently tweeted that he had been knocked over by a quad bike in the paddock while riding his scooter.

The Belgian racer added: "I landed heavily on my head and have multiple wounds in my face. I’m doing fine but currently at the hospital for further checks and stitches."

Read Also:

Vanthoor's withdrawal comes as another blow to Porsche's hopes of winning the Spa 24 Hours for a third year in a row, with Tandy and Martin currently circulating a lap down in fifth place.

The #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen continue to lead the way with a little over eight hours of the race left to run.

Both the #51 crew and their nearest pursuer, the #32 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3, were able to serve their mandatory four-minute 'technical pitstop' during a full-course yellow period in the 16th hour triggered by an off for the #16 Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

A subsequent safety car period however has closed the gap between the two leading cars, with Nielsen circulating around six seconds clear of the WRT Audi of Kelvin van der Linde.

The Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which served its technical pitstop under green flag conditions just after the halfway mark, is the only other car on the lead lap in third place with Ross Gunn at the wheel.

One of the contenders for victory, the pole-sitting #88 ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3, dropped out of the race around the 16-hour mark due to a broken left-rear damper. Jules Gounon had been lapping within a couple of seconds of the pace despite the issue before it became too severe to continue.

shares
comments

Related video

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

Previous article

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

Next article

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
Load comments

Trending

1
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

12 h
2
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

13 h
3
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

17 h
4
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

39 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

15 h
Latest news
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

20m
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

39m
Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

1 h
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

1 h
Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours
GT

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours

11 h
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours Rossi Misano testing
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway Rossi Misano testing
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Trending Today

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
21 h
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021

Latest news

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours
Video Inside
GT GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari leads Audi after 18 hours

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway
Video Inside
GT GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.