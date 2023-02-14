Pulling joins Rodin Carlin for inaugural F1 Academy season

The Briton, who finished fourth in W Series last year, will join the new all-female championship for the 2023 season.

She managed a best finish of second on two occasions, at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and at Barcelona last year.

Pulling has also become a fully-fledged member of the Alpine Academy, having previously been an affiliate to the team.

The 19-year-old is the sixth driver to be confirmed for the new series, which sits below FIA Formula 3 on the Formula 1 feeder series pyramid.

Pulling said: “It is great to be competing in the first season of the F1 Academy, especially to be working with such a successful team as Rodin Carlin.

“Having spent time with the team before, I can’t wait to get the season started, working alongside some incredible people.

“I have lots of trust in them and know they will push me to be the best I can be.

“I’m very thankful for the continued support of the Alpine Academy for a second season and the great work of Gazing Performance and Alice Powell behind the scenes.”

Pulling took two podiums in W Series last year before the championship was cut short after the Singapore round. She arrived in the series midway through 2021, initially as a reserve driver, alongside a British F4 campaign which was curtailed due to funding issues.

Abbi Pulling, Racing X Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pulling’s mentor and fellow W Series driver Powell says Pulling has “plans in the pipeline to make the jump to F3 in 2024,” but emphasised the financial difficulty of doing so.

Pulling will drive alongside GB4 graduate Jessica Edgar at Rodin Carlin. The younger sister of FIA F3 racer Jonny finished seventh in GB4 with Fortec last year.

Team Principal Stephanie Carlin said: “We’re delighted towel come Abbi to the team for this first season of F1 Academy.

“Our paths have crossed in the past before and Abbi is a driver we’ve wanted to work with for some time now.

“We’re really excited that we are able to work on this programme together and have no doubt that Abbi will be a huge asset to the team.

“Thank you to the Alpine Academy for entrusting us with this next stage of Abbi’s career. We can’t wait to get on track.”

Each of the five F1 Academy teams will field three drivers for its inaugural season. The other teams taking part are Prema Racing, ART Grand Prix, MP Motorsport and Campos Racing.

Lena Buhler and Carrie Schreiner have been announced as two of ART’s drievrs, while fellow former W Series driver Bianca Bustamante has joined Prema.