Subscribe
Previous / Pulling joins Rodin Carlin for inaugural F1 Academy season Next / Long-time team owner, manager and engineer Dave Price dies aged 75
General News

Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more

Formula 1 launches and the changes needed at Williams steal the headlines in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (16 February).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more

McLaren, Ferrari and Williams are three of the biggest Formula 1 names, and all had milestone moments in their 2023 campaigns as this week began. McLaren and Ferrari both launched their new machines, while the Williams FW45 hit the track for the first time.

We take a look at all of them in this week’s issue, with technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge investigating the latest trends as the second season of this ground-effects era approaches.

Many changes are needed for Williams to get back to the front of F1, a position it enjoyed for most of the 1980s and 1990s. Much has been made of the move of ex-Mercedes man James Vowles to head the team, so Matt Kew highlights the key challenges facing Vowles as he prepares to join the squad that propped up the grid last year.

The ‘change’ that the World Rally Championship needed was for a real threat to Kalle Rovanpera’s crown to emerge. Following a fine victory on Rally Sweden last weekend, Ott Tanak appears to be the contender many hoped he would be when he signed for M-Sport.

Tom Howard braved the snow to watch Tanak take the championship lead, just ahead of Toyota rival Rovanpera.

Formula E is always difficult to predict and, in just the third event with the Gen3 cars, the formbook took a surprising turn in India. The hard-working Boxall-Legge covered that too!

We also look ahead to the NASCAR Cup season as this weekend’s Daytona 500 approaches, including a chat with 2007 500 winner Kevin Harvick before his final campaign as a full-timer.

It’s been a bumper time for news in UK club racing, including the launch of Chevrolet Corvette races to mark the car’s 70th birthday, Century’s Porsche Carrera Cup expansion and the extension of the Gerry Marshall Trophy series. Stephen Lickorish and Stefan Mackley are your guides in our National section.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

shares
comments

Pulling joins Rodin Carlin for inaugural F1 Academy season

Long-time team owner, manager and engineer Dave Price dies aged 75
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

General

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023 Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

Ranking Lewis Hamilton's 10 F1 seasons with Mercedes

Ranking Lewis Hamilton's 10 F1 seasons with Mercedes

Formula 1

Ranking Lewis Hamilton's 10 F1 seasons with Mercedes Ranking Lewis Hamilton's 10 F1 seasons with Mercedes

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

Latest news

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

F1 Formula 1

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

WEC WEC

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

WRC WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Plus
Plus
General
James Newbold

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.