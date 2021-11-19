​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch

MIAMI, FL - November 19, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch, available to play today. The game is the first-ever NASCAR title to come to Nintendo Switch consoles. A look at the accompanying launch trailer can be found here.

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings to life the 2020 NASCAR season of the world’s most popular stock car racing series for the very first time on Nintendo Switch. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch includes everything found in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, plus the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series cars, roster, and primary paint schemes. The previous 2020 official teams, drivers, cars, and schedule from the three NASCAR national series and Xtreme Dirt Tour races, featuring 39 authentic tracks, remain in the game as well. Further featured content includes 2020 Throwback and Playoff paint schemes, Tony Stewart as a playable character, and more.

“Bringing one of our titles to Nintendo Switch has been something Motorsport Games has wished to do for many years and we couldn’t be happier that we are now able to bring the joy of racing to even more players,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “NASCAR fans can now race either on the go or in the comfort of their own homes with the flexibility the Nintendo Switch offers. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings Motorsport Games’ signature authenticity of racing to a brand new console and we can’t wait for everyone to get some laps in on their Nintendo Switch consoles.”

“Bringing NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ to Nintendo Switch was the natural next step for this game,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports, NASCAR. “As the first NASCAR title for Nintendo Switch, we’re able to introduce the sport to a new community of players while giving current fans another way to embrace NASCAR racing they love.”

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch comes with a complete bevy of features and modes, including Career Mode, gameplay enhancements to AI, added camera options, the ability for DNFs, Testing Mode, and Online Challenge Mode. Nintendo Switch users can look forward to racing on 39 official, authentic race tracks across the various series, including Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Talladega Superspeedway, plus nine dirt tracks. Online Racing accommodates up to 16 players and users can also enjoy local split-screen multiplayer. Lastly, the Paint Booth is included, with number fonts and schemes to choose from when customizing your car.

To find out more information and to purchase NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch, please visit www.NASCARHeat.com.

