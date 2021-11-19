Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award is judged
General / Motorsport.com announcements News

​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch

By:

Motorsport Games Developed NASCAR Game is the First to Come to the Console, Available to Play Starting Today, November 19, 2021.

​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch

MIAMI, FL - November 19, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch, available to play today. The game is the first-ever NASCAR title to come to Nintendo Switch consoles. A look at the accompanying launch trailer can be found here.

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings to life the 2020 NASCAR season of the world’s most popular stock car racing series for the very first time on Nintendo Switch. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch includes everything found in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, plus the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series cars, roster, and primary paint schemes. The previous 2020 official teams, drivers, cars, and schedule from the three NASCAR national series and Xtreme Dirt Tour races, featuring 39 authentic tracks, remain in the game as well. Further featured content includes 2020 Throwback and Playoff paint schemes, Tony Stewart as a playable character, and more.

“Bringing one of our titles to Nintendo Switch has been something Motorsport Games has wished to do for many years and we couldn’t be happier that we are now able to bring the joy of racing to even more players,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “NASCAR fans can now race either on the go or in the comfort of their own homes with the flexibility the Nintendo Switch offers. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings Motorsport Games’ signature authenticity of racing to a brand new console and we can’t wait for everyone to get some laps in on their Nintendo Switch consoles.”

“Bringing NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ to Nintendo Switch was the natural next step for this game,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports, NASCAR. “As the first NASCAR title for Nintendo Switch, we’re able to introduce the sport to a new community of players while giving current fans another way to embrace NASCAR racing they love.”

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch comes with a complete bevy of features and modes, including Career Mode, gameplay enhancements to AI, added camera options, the ability for DNFs, Testing Mode, and Online Challenge Mode. Nintendo Switch users can look forward to racing on 39 official, authentic race tracks across the various series, including Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Talladega Superspeedway, plus nine dirt tracks. Online Racing accommodates up to 16 players and users can also enjoy local split-screen multiplayer. Lastly, the Paint Booth is included, with number fonts and schemes to choose from when customizing your car.

To find out more information and to purchase NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch, please visit www.NASCARHeat.com.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

shares
comments

Related video

How the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award is judged
Previous article

How the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award is judged
Load comments
More
Motorsport Games
How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13
General

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today
General

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ comes to Nintendo Switch News
Esports

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ comes to Nintendo Switch

Latest news

​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch
General General

​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch

How the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award is judged
General General

How the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award is judged

Magazine: Hamilton's charge at F1's Brazilian GP
General General

Magazine: Hamilton's charge at F1's Brazilian GP

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.