Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch
The winter break is well underway for most motorsports in Europe and the northern hemisphere, including Formula 1 which came to an end after the final race in Abu Dhabi in late November. With series including MotoGP and NASCAR also in their off-season, many fans will be looking for other motorsport events to enjoy over the winter.
Most series will now be enjoying a deserved rest period over the Christmas break, but that’s not to say that there’s no motorsport whatsoever. events such as Asian Le Mans will be kicking off their season this weekend. Endurance events are running throughout December and the 2024 Formula E season begins mid-January so there are plenty of events to watch.
Here’s a full guide of all the motorsport events happening in the winter break and how to watch:
Asian Le Mans Series
- Next race: 4h of Sepang
- Location: Malaysia
- Qualifying: 2 December 2023 - 1:50am (GMT)
- Race: 2 December - 5:45am (GMT)
- How to watch: Qualifying and the race are available to watch on Motorsport.tv.
The Asian Le Mans series is returning for the 2023/2024 season with the entire championship happening before the end of February. 39 cars will compete in 4-hour races which will visit both the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit.
Asian Le Mans is packed full of faces you might recognise with former Formula 1 drivers Paul di Resta, Nikita Mazepin and Formula 2 driver Arjun Maini all competing in this year's races. Successful teams and drivers will be rewarded for their efforts with invites to race at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The races will feature three classes - LMP2, LMP3 and GT - all competing side by side for their own titles. Driving duties for the cars will be shared by both professional and amateur drivers, including Harry King, Tom Gamble, and Nicky Catsburg, who will all be taking part as professional drivers.
Asian Le Mans and its qualifying sessions will be available to watch for free on Motorsport.tv. If you are also interested in catching up with last year's events, all the races are available to watch on the Asian Le Mans page.
|
Race
|
Date
|
Time (GMT)
|
How to watch
|
4H of Sepang
|
3 December 2023
|
5:45am
|
4H of Dubai
|
4 February 2024
|
8:45am
|
4H of Abu Dhabi
|
10 February 2024
|
10:45am
|
4H of Abu Dhabi
|
11 February 2024
|
11:45am
Tom Coronel, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 24h Series, Portimao
24h Series
- Next race: 12h Kuwait
- Location: Middle East
- Qualifying: 8 December 2023 - 11:55am (GMT)
- Race: 9 December 2023 - 7am (GMT)
- How to watch: Qualifying and the race are available to watch on Motorsport.tv.
The 24h series is an endurance race which sees both GT, touring cars and Le Mans-style prototype racing. Teams will compete in eight long races across the globe visiting countries such as Belgium, Italy and Spain.
Two or three drivers will race in each team, due to the length of the race, with the goal to get the most out of their cars. Driving fast is not the main focus in the 24h race, with managing the cars the priority, such as managing their engine and tyre wear, this ensures the cars are able to make it to the end of the long races.
The 24h series also allows for multiple classes of vehicles and non-professional race car drivers to compete. Both the qualifying session and the race will be available to watch on Motorsport.tv.
|
Race
|
Date
|
Time (GMT)
|
How to watch
|
24h Dubai
|
13 January 2024
|
9am
|
6h Abu Dhabi
|
21 January 2024
|
6am
Gulf 12 hours
- Next race: Gulf 12 hours Abu Dhabi
- Location: United Arab Emirates
- Qualifying: 9 December 2023 - 2pm (GMT)
- Race: 10 December 2023 - 5:30am (GMT)
- How to watch: Qualifying and the race are available to watch on Motorsport.tv.
Gulf 12 hours is back for its 13th edition at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and for the first time in the race's history, it will only be open to GT3 cars. The race will feature the best GT teams including cars from Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, McLaren and Mercedes AMG.
The race will see Formula 3 driver Oliver Goethe compete alongside his brother Benjamin, as well as Shaun Balfe and Louis Prette. Both qualifying and the race will be available to watch on Motorsport.tv.
