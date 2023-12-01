Most series will now be enjoying a deserved rest period over the Christmas break, but that’s not to say that there’s no motorsport whatsoever. events such as Asian Le Mans will be kicking off their season this weekend. Endurance events are running throughout December and the 2024 Formula E season begins mid-January so there are plenty of events to watch.



Here’s a full guide of all the motorsport events happening in the winter break and how to watch:

Asian Le Mans Series

Next race: 4h of Sepang

Location: Malaysia

Qualifying: 2 December 2023 - 1:50am (GMT)

Race: 2 December - 5:45am (GMT)

How to watch: Qualifying and the race are available to watch on Motorsport.tv.

The Asian Le Mans series is returning for the 2023/2024 season with the entire championship happening before the end of February. 39 cars will compete in 4-hour races which will visit both the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit.

Asian Le Mans is packed full of faces you might recognise with former Formula 1 drivers Paul di Resta, Nikita Mazepin and Formula 2 driver Arjun Maini all competing in this year's races. Successful teams and drivers will be rewarded for their efforts with invites to race at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The races will feature three classes - LMP2, LMP3 and GT - all competing side by side for their own titles. Driving duties for the cars will be shared by both professional and amateur drivers, including Harry King, Tom Gamble, and Nicky Catsburg, who will all be taking part as professional drivers.

Asian Le Mans and its qualifying sessions will be available to watch for free on Motorsport.tv. If you are also interested in catching up with last year's events, all the races are available to watch on the Asian Le Mans page.

Race Date Time (GMT) How to watch 4H of Sepang 3 December 2023 5:45am Motorsport.tv 4H of Dubai 4 February 2024 8:45am Motorsport.tv 4H of Abu Dhabi 10 February 2024 10:45am Motorsport.tv 4H of Abu Dhabi 11 February 2024 11:45am Motorsport.tv

Tom Coronel, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 24h Series, Portimao

24h Series