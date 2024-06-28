F1 Driver of the Day: Which driver has won the most times?
The Driver of the Day is not a formally recognised award in Formula 1 but allows fans to show appreciation to the competitor they voted to have driven the best in a race.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Erik Junius
Who has won Driver of the Day the most?
1. Max Verstappen - 39 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
8
|
Spanish, Canadian, Austrian, British, Malaysian, Japanese, United States & Brazilian
|
2017
|
3
|
Chinese, Japanese & United States
|
2018
|
6
|
Austrian, Singapore, Russian
United States, Mexican & Brazilian
|
2019
|
7
|
Spanish, Monaco, Austrian, German, Hungarian, Mexican & Brazilian
|
2020
|
4
|
Hungarian, 70th Anniversary (UK), Russian & Abu Dhabi
|
2021
|
3
|
French, United States & Saudi Arabian
|
2022
|
5
|
Emilia Romagna, Miami, Hungarian, Belgian & Dutch
|
2023
|
3
|
Saudi Arabian, Miami & Belgian
|
2024
|
0
|
0
2. Sebastian Vettel - 23 wins
Podium: race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
3
|
Singapore, Mexican & Abu Dhabi
|
2017
|
7
|
Australian, Bahrain, Spanish, Monaco, Canadian, Malaysian & Mexican
|
2018
|
3
|
Canadian, French & Belgian
|
2019
|
3
|
Canadian, Singapore & Russian
|
2020
|
2
|
Spanish & Turkish
|
2021
|
2
|
Monaco & Azerbaijan
|
2022
|
3
|
Japanese, United States & Abu Dhabi
3. Lando Norris - 15 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2019
|
2
|
French & Belgian
|
2020
|
0
|
0
|
2021
|
3
|
Emilia-Romagna, Austrian & Russian
|
2022
|
0
|
0
|
2023
|
5
|
Austrian, British, United States, Mexican & Sao Paulo
|
2024
|
2
|
Chinese, Miami, Emilia Romagna, Canadian& Spanish
=4. Lewis Hamilton - 14 wins
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
1
|
Belgian
|
2017
|
3
|
Belgian, Singapore & Abu Dhabi
|
2018
|
3
|
Spanish, British & German
|
2019
|
0
|
0
|
2020
|
1
|
British
|
2021
|
2
|
Spanish & Sao Paulo
|
2022
|
3
|
Spanish, Azerbaijan & Sao Paulo
|
2023
|
1
|
Spanish
|
2024
|
0
|
0
=4. Sergio Perez - 14 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
2
|
Monaco & European (Baku)
|
2017
|
0
|
0
|
2018
|
0
|
0
|
2019
|
0
|
0
|
2020
|
2
|
Styrian & Portuguese
|
2021
|
4
|
Bahrain, Portuguese, Dutch & Mexican
|
2022
|
3
|
Monaco, British & Singapore
|
2023
|
3
|
Australian, Azerbaijan & Hungarian
|
2024
|
0
|
0
=4. Charles Leclerc - 14 wins
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2018
|
1
|
Azerbaijan
|
2019
|
4
|
Bahrain, Azerbaijan, British & Italian
|
2020
|
0
|
0
|
2021
|
2
|
Styrian & British
|
2022
|
4
|
Bahrain, Saudi Arabian, Australian & Canadian
|
2023
|
1
|
Las Vegas
|
2024
|
2
|
Japanese & Monaco
7. Daniel Ricciardo - 10 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
1
|
German
|
2017
|
2
|
British & Italian
|
2018
|
4
|
Chinese, Monaco, Hungarian & Japanese
|
2019
|
0
|
0
|
2020
|
1
|
Tuscan
|
2021
|
1
|
Italian
|
2022
|
1
|
Mexican
|
2023
|
0
|
0
|
2024
|
0
|
0
=8. Fernando Alonso - 6 wins
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, at the drivers parade
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
0
|
0
|
2018
|
2
|
Australian & Abu Dhabi
|
2021
|
2
|
Hungarian & Qatar
|
2022
|
0
|
0
|
2023
|
2
|
Bahrain & Dutch
|
2024
|
0
|
0
=8. Carlos Sainz - 6 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
0
|
0
|
2018
|
0
|
0
|
2019
|
0
|
0
|
2020
|
0
|
0
|
2021
|
1
|
Turkish
|
2022
|
1
|
French
|
2023
|
2
|
Italian & Singapore
|
2024
|
2
|
Bahrain & Australia
10. Valtteri Bottas - 5 wins
|
Year
|
Number of Driver of the Day awards won
|
Grand Prix
|
2016
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
3
|
Russian, Austrian & Abu Dhabi
|
2018
|
0
|
0
|
2019
|
2
|
Australian & Japanese
|
2020
|
0
|
0
|
2021
|
0
|
0
|
2022
|
0
|
0
|
2023
|
0
|
0
|
2024
|
0
|
0
How to vote for F1 Driver of the Day
What is the prize for Driver of the Day?
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Autosport Plus
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments