Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Driver of the Day: Which driver has won the most times?

The Driver of the Day is not a formally recognised award in Formula 1 but allows fans to show appreciation to the competitor they voted to have driven the best in a race.

Rebecca Braybrook
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

Driver of the Day is a fan-voted feature which can add an exciting element to an F1 race. Although there is no prize - other than bragging rights - it can still be a great achievement for a driver to claim at the end of the race.  
The award was first introduced in 2016 at the opening race of the season - the Australian Grand Prix - with the award being handed to Romain Grosjean at Haas. The French driver made up 13 places after starting 19th and finishing in sixth, scoring Haas their first points on their debut race.

Who has won Driver of the Day the most?

1. Max Verstappen - 39 wins

Max Verstappen has been named the Driver of the Day the most since the vote was introduced in 2016. He took his first one at the 2016 Spanish GP after winning his debut race for Red Bull.
In taking that first race win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya he became not only the first Dutchman to claim the top spot on the podium, but also the youngest driver to both win a race and stand on an F1 podium at 18 years and 288 days old. Verstappen broke the records that had previously been set by Sebastian Vettel at the 2008 Italian GP when the German was 21 years and 74 days old. 
Verstappen has taken two memorable Driver of the Day wins at the Austrian GP. The first came in 2016 after his second career podium, giving Red Bull its first podium at its home race. The Dutchman also won the vote at the 2018 race when he took the victory and secured the team its first win at the Red Bull Ring. 
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
Spanish, Canadian, Austrian, British, Malaysian, Japanese, United States & Brazilian 
2017 
Chinese, Japanese & United States 
2018 
Austrian, Singapore, Russian 
United States, Mexican & Brazilian 
2019 
Spanish, Monaco, Austrian, German, Hungarian, Mexican & Brazilian  
2020 
4  
Hungarian, 70th Anniversary (UK), Russian & Abu Dhabi 
2021 
French, United States & Saudi Arabian 
2022 
Emilia Romagna, Miami, Hungarian, Belgian & Dutch 
2023 
Saudi Arabian, Miami & Belgian  
2024 

2. Sebastian Vettel - 23 wins

Vettel has the second-most Driver of the Day awards with 23 wins between 2016 and 2022. The German took his first fan-voted win at the 2016 Singapore GP after converting a qualifying position of 22nd into fifth. The Driver of the Day award was one of three he received that year, with further wins at the Mexican and Abu Dhabi grands prix. 
Another Driver of the Day win came at the controversial 2019 Canadian GP after Vettel had faced a close fight with Lewis Hamilton. The German was handed a five-second penalty for re-entering the track unsafely and forcing Hamilton off the track at Turn 4.  
Podium: race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Despite winning the race on track, the penalty dropped Vettel behind Hamilton, handing him second place. Incensed by the penalty, he then performed one of his more memorable moments when he picked up the first-place sign from in front of Hamilton’s car and placed it in the empty spot where he had refused to park his Ferrari
Vettel’s last Driver of the Day came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP - the four-time world champion’s final race in F1 – as fans chose to show him their support.  
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
3  
Singapore, Mexican & Abu Dhabi 
2017 
Australian, Bahrain, Spanish, Monaco, Canadian, Malaysian & Mexican  
2018 
Canadian, French & Belgian 
2019 
Canadian, Singapore & Russian 
2020 
Spanish & Turkish 
2021 
Monaco & Azerbaijan  
2022 
Japanese, United States & Abu Dhabi 

3. Lando Norris - 15 wins

Norris is quickly racking up Driver of the Day wins, topping half of the polls already this season. The Brit’s first win came during his rookie season at the 2019 French GP after he finished in ninth despite battling a hydraulics problem which left him unable to use his DRS.  
Another Driver of the Day win came at the 2021 Russian GP, when Norris looked set to take his maiden victory. Having qualified on pole and led most of the race, Norris was faced with a dilemma when heavy rain fell in the closing laps. Opting to remain on slicks, this decision backfired and resulted in him dropping to seventh as Hamilton took the victory. 
He took the Driver of the Day vote at the 2023 British Grand Prix after getting a better start off the line and taking the lead into the first corner. Norris’ home crowd went wild as the Brit held off the chasing Verstappen for the first four laps. Although he was not able to take the win, Norris did finish second, just ahead of fellow British driver Hamilton. 
Norris has proven increasingly popular with the fans this season, taking half the Driver of the Day wins in 2024. His most notable win came at the Miami GP when he claimed his maiden victory after taking the lead on lap 27. 
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2019 
French & Belgian 
2020 
2021 
Emilia-Romagna, Austrian & Russian 
2022 
2023 
Austrian, British, United States, Mexican & Sao Paulo 
2024 
Chinese, Miami, Emilia Romagna, Canadian& Spanish 

=4. Lewis Hamilton - 14 wins

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is tied fourth in this ranking. His first win came at the 2016 Belgian GP after starting the race in 21st and finishing in third, making him the first driver to claim three podiums after starting 20th or lower. 
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton also took the Driver of the Day vote at the 2018 German GP after winning the race from 14th. The victory allowed both the British driver and Mercedes to snatch the lead in the respective championship battles from Vettel and Ferrari. 
Hamilton’s most recent Driver of the Day win came at the 2023 Spanish GP after finishing third, despite floor damage from a first-corner crash with his team-mate George Russell.  
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
Belgian 
2017 
Belgian, Singapore & Abu Dhabi 
2018 
Spanish, British & German 
2019 
2020 
British 
2021 
Spanish & Sao Paulo  
2022 
Spanish, Azerbaijan & Sao Paulo 
2023 
Spanish 
2024 

=4. Sergio Perez - 14 wins

Perez has equalled the 14 Driver of the Day wins of Hamilton just four races after the British driver. The Mexican driver took his first award at the 2016 Monaco GP and claimed his second of the year two races later at the European GP - the first F1 race held at the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan.  
He failed to claim another Driver of the Day for four years, with his next fan-voted award coming at the 2020 Styrian GP, where he qualified 17th and finished in sixth, setting several fastest laps as he fought for a potential podium finish.
Perez also took the Driver of the Day vote at the 2021 Mexican GP, where he claimed third place and became the first Mexican driver to take a podium at his home race. 
His latest Driver of the Day came at the 2023 Hungarian GP when he qualified ninth but ended up on the podium. 
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
Monaco & European (Baku) 
2017 
2018 
2019 
2020 
Styrian & Portuguese 
2021 
Bahrain, Portuguese, Dutch & Mexican  
2022 
Monaco, British & Singapore 
2023 
Australian, Azerbaijan & Hungarian 
2024 

=4. Charles Leclerc - 14 wins

Leclerc took his first Driver of the Day win at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP where he finished sixth and scored his first points in Formula 1 while driving for Sauber. He became the first Monegasque driver to take points during a race since Louis Chiron finished third at the 1950 Monaco GP.  
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

After moving to Ferrari in 2019, Leclerc claimed another Driver of the Day win at that year's Italian GP after he was able to claim his second F1 victory. This followed directly on from his win at the Belgian GP.
Leclerc’s only Driver of the Day win of 2023 came at the Las Vegas GP, which saw him defeat Perez after a tense battle before finishing in second.
His latest Driver of the Day came at the 2024 Monaco GP, when he was able to finally break the so-called 'curse' to stand on the top step of the podium on his hometown streets. 
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2018 
Azerbaijan 
2019 
Bahrain, Azerbaijan, British & Italian 
2020 
2021 
Styrian & British 
2022 
Bahrain, Saudi Arabian, Australian & Canadian 
2023 
Las Vegas 
2024 
Japanese & Monaco 

7. Daniel Ricciardo - 10 wins

Daniel Ricciardo claimed his first Driver of the Day at the 2016 German GP, after taking second place in his 100th grand prix start. His 13th podium finish ended with the first of his iconic shoey celebrations, with the Australian pouring champagne into his boot before drinking it. 
Ricciardo took the Driver of the Day win at the 2017 British GP after he qualified at the back of the grid and was able to climb to fifth by the time he crossed the finish line. He took another Driver of the Day at the Tuscan GP, after finishing fourth in the race and was in contention to secure Renault's first podium in nine years. 
He also claimed Driver of the Day at the 2021 Italian GP in Monza after scoring McLaren's first grand prix win since Hamilton's success at the 2010 Canadian GP.
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
German 
2017 
British & Italian 
2018 
Chinese, Monaco, Hungarian & Japanese  
2019 
2020 
Tuscan 
2021 
Italian 
2022 
Mexican 
2023 
2024 

=8. Fernando Alonso - 6 wins

Alonso has claimed just six Driver of the Day wins since its introduction in 2016. The Spaniard's first win came at the 2018 Australian GP after he turned the qualifying position of 11th into fifth during the race. He then also took the win at the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi GP, as fans seemed to give him a parting gift before he exited the sport for a short-lived retirement. 
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, at the drivers parade

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, at the drivers parade

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso made his return to F1 in 2021 and was given a Driver of the Day win at the Qatar GP when he took his first podium since the 2014 Hungarian GP. It was his first podium Team Enstone - currently racing as Alpine - since the 2009 Singapore GP when it raced as Renault.
He started the 2023 season with a string of strong performances after joining Aston Martin. Alonso took the Driver of the Day win during the season opener in Bahrain when he found himself back on the podium, with a surprise third-place.  
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
2017 
2018 
Australian & Abu Dhabi 
2021 
Hungarian & Qatar 
2022 
2023 
Bahrain & Dutch 
2024 

=8. Carlos Sainz - 6 wins

Sainz has equalled the number of Driver of the Day wins of Alonso, after claiming two so far in 2024. His first fan-voted win came at the 2021 Turkish GP after making a number of overtakes in the first laps of the race, moving from 19th to eighth.  
The Spaniard claimed the Driver of the Day win at the 2023 Singapore GP when he was able to secure his second career win. Sainz had led the entire race and then strategically kept Norris in his DRS range during the final laps, making it harder for both Mercedes drivers to fight for second place. The Ferrari driver’s victory was the only win by a non-Red Bull driver in the 2023 season. 
Sainz's two 2024 awards came early, in Bahrain and Australia. In the latter, he also secured the race win as Verstappen was forced to retire with a brake issue. This was only the second non-Red Bull victory in 25 races, the other occasion also resulting on Sainz taking a trip to the top step of the podium.
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
2017 
2018 
2019 
2020 
2021 
Turkish 
2022 
French 
2023 
Italian & Singapore  
2024 
Bahrain & Australia  

10. Valtteri Bottas - 5 wins

Bottas took his first Driver of the Day win at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix after the Finnish driver claimed his maiden grand prix victory. He took the win just four races into his first season with Mercedes, leading Vettel by just 0.617 seconds. 
Bottas took another Driver of the Day win at the 2019 Australian GP where he claimed the race victory from second place, which then gave him the lead in the drivers’ championship standings.  
Year 
Number of Driver of the Day awards won 
Grand Prix 
2016 
2017 
Russian, Austrian & Abu Dhabi 
2018 
2019 
Australian & Japanese 
2020 
2021 
2022 
2023 
2024 

How to vote for F1 Driver of the Day

Driver of the Day is free for fans to pick which driver they think has driven the best during a grand prix. Fans can vote on the official F1 website Driver of the Day page which will list all the drivers actively competing in the race.
The vote will open during the race and will close with a few laps left to go. The real-time results will usually appear on the screen multiple times before the vote closes, to show fans who is sitting in the top three positions.  
The driver of the day will be announced towards the end of the race and the driver will be told if they have won once the race has finished. 

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

There is no prize for an F1 driver when they win the Driver of the Day at a grand prix. The vote shows the fans’ recognition for a driver’s performance and does not come with any financial incentive or trophy prize.

Previous article F1 Austrian GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article What GPS data tells us about McLaren’s chances of beating Verstappen

