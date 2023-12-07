Subscribe
Formula E
News

TNT Sports signs multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

TNT Sports has gained broadcast rights to air Formula E in the United Kingdom on a multi-year deal which will begin for the 2023/24 season.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Published
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, 2nd position, signs the camera lens as he heads for the podium

All 17 races from the upcoming campaign, which gets underway with the Mexico City E-Prix on 13 January, will be aired live on TNT Sports with uninterrupted coverage of every race, as well as live and on-demand streaming on discovery+.

The decision to sign with TNT Sports means it will be the first time that Formula E is effectively broadcast behind a paywall, having previously been shown on free-to-air channels ITV, Channel 5, BBC and most recently, Channel 4.

The agreement with Channel 4 was only announced ahead of the 2021/22 season but has not been renewed by the all-electric championship after only two seasons.

Autosport understands, though, that certain rounds could potentially be shown on free-to-air channels with race-by-race deals understood to be an option as the season progresses.

Ex-professional footballer turned pundit Jermaine Jenas is set to front the UK coverage, which will be produced by Whisper TV, and will be joined by long-time presenter Nicki Shields and racing pundits Karun Chandhok, Dario Franchitti and Allan McNish.

Dario Franchitti, TV Expert

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Dario Franchitti, TV Expert

Tom Brooks will remain as lead commentator having replaced Jack Nicholls towards the end of last season, after he was sacked following an independent investigation into “inappropriate behaviour”.

Jeff Dodds, Formula E CEO, said: “This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports.

“From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV. For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK.

“With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”

Whisper TV’s coverage is set to include an all-new, hour-long build-up show before every race, and a revamped access-all-areas show the night before every race weekend based around the Free Practice 1 session.

According to Formula E, the 2022/23 season produced the highest-ever cumulative audience of live Formula E coverage with an increase of 4% to 225 million compared to the previous season.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
