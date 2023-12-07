Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Williams Racing is looking for a Social Media Manager who will be supporting the teams' fan engagement objectives which will involve working across their social and digital media channels. They are seeking someone with experience in working within a large brands or sports team managing the social media channels, including community management.

Your application must include a link to social media channels you have run or collaborated on. Applications for this role must be received by 8th December 2023.

The Haas F1 Team has an opening for a Garage Technician. In this role building the garage for the team as well as transportation of the freight that includes the cars and pit equipment will be your responsibility.

You will be educated to GCSE or High School diploma level and have two years of experience working in a professional motorsport environment.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) is one of the United Kingdom’s largest motorsport organisations. It operates three circuits; Croft, Pembrey and Thruxton, as well as organising approximately 20 championships including the British Touring Car Championship.

In this role you would be involved in executing the future marketing strategy of the BARC group.

One of the main features of the job would be maintaining and updating customer databases, including the E-marketing campaigns.

To be considered for the role you will have a minimum of two years’ experience or a recently qualified Business or Marketing Executive.

Red Bull Powertrains has the opportunity for two student placements in Production Control. This will run from the summer of 2024 for one year.

You will be an undergraduate student working towards a 2:1 degree in Engineering, Science or Technology subjects. You will also have good knowledge of Formula 1 hybrid power units and components.

Applications close at 23:59 (BST) on 14 December 2023.

The role to join the Formula One team is for a Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator on a 12-month fixed term contract.

One of the responsibilities in this role will be supporting the development and execution of initiatives to diversify the talent pipeline.

To be considered for this role you will have certification in diversity and inclusion, human resources, corporate social responsibility, project management or events management.