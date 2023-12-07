Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
1. Williams Racing - Social Media Manager - Wantage
Williams Racing is looking for a Social Media Manager who will be supporting the teams' fan engagement objectives which will involve working across their social and digital media channels. They are seeking someone with experience in working within a large brands or sports team managing the social media channels, including community management.
Your application must include a link to social media channels you have run or collaborated on. Applications for this role must be received by 8th December 2023.
2. Haas F1 Team - Garage Technician - Banbury
The Haas F1 Team has an opening for a Garage Technician. In this role building the garage for the team as well as transportation of the freight that includes the cars and pit equipment will be your responsibility.
You will be educated to GCSE or High School diploma level and have two years of experience working in a professional motorsport environment.
3. British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) - Group Marketing Executive (CRM & Web) - Thruxton
The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) is one of the United Kingdom’s largest motorsport organisations. It operates three circuits; Croft, Pembrey and Thruxton, as well as organising approximately 20 championships including the British Touring Car Championship.
In this role you would be involved in executing the future marketing strategy of the BARC group.
One of the main features of the job would be maintaining and updating customer databases, including the E-marketing campaigns.
To be considered for the role you will have a minimum of two years’ experience or a recently qualified Business or Marketing Executive.
4. Red Bull Powertrains - Production Control Student Placements 2024/25 - Milton Keynes
Red Bull Powertrains has the opportunity for two student placements in Production Control. This will run from the summer of 2024 for one year.
You will be an undergraduate student working towards a 2:1 degree in Engineering, Science or Technology subjects. You will also have good knowledge of Formula 1 hybrid power units and components.
Applications close at 23:59 (BST) on 14 December 2023.
5. Formula One - Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator - Biggin Hill
The role to join the Formula One team is for a Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator on a 12-month fixed term contract.
One of the responsibilities in this role will be supporting the development and execution of initiatives to diversify the talent pipeline.
To be considered for this role you will have certification in diversity and inclusion, human resources, corporate social responsibility, project management or events management.
Latest news
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC
How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC
Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025
Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025 Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025
Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”
Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable” Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.