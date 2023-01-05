Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: Your favourite motorsport memories

Your favourite motorsport memories kick off the first 2023 issue of Autosport magazine, out today (5 January).

Magazine: Your favourite motorsport memories

Autosport International fans were asked to vote for their best moments before Christmas and now we have the results. Although the top 10 ranking isn’t what we expected, it’s nice to see a mix of rallying, sportscar and tin-top events up there with some of the most famous moments in Formula 1 history.

A special gallery based on the poll, which aims to raise money for Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity, will be at the Birmingham NEC event on 14-15 January.

We bring you some of the other likely show highlights in the issue, including the GP Racing display that will feature the record-breaking Red Bull RB18 and the legendary BRM V16.

We also look at both Sauber’s new F1 deal with Audi and Porsche’s LMDh programme this week.

The domination of Mercedes and Red Bull for more than a decade means any arrival of another automotive superpower is good for F1, even if 2026 seems a rather long way off! Adam Cooper explains how the Sauber-Audi partnership came together.

Sportscar enthusiasts won’t have to wait very long for their new era to get under way, with the first battle of the LMDh machines set to take place at Daytona later this month. Charles Bradley was at the Daytona test before Christmas and got some behind-the-scenes insight into the challenges posed by the new regulations with Porsche.

Adding to the eclectic nature of the issue, former F1 pundit and amateur driver Tony Jardine tries his luck on the spectacular Silver Fern Rally in New Zealand, while Stefan Mackley and Stephen Lickorish compile a list of the overall championship winners in UK club motorsport in 2022.

This week is your last chance to take advantage of our special subscription offer. Our UK-only deal means you can get a 20% discount for a six-month magazine subscription if you pay via direct debit. That’s 26 issues for £71.49 and the offer ends on 8 January.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not take this opportunity to get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport:

