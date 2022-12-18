Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rosenqvist, Neuville, Drugovich join Race of Champions Sweden roster Next / Andy Hallbery obituary: Former Autosport editor dies aged 56
General News

Magazine: Autosport special Christmas offer

Autosport magazine has launched a special 2022 Christmas subscriptions offer.

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: Autosport special Christmas offer

Our UK-only deal means you can get a 20% discount for a six-month magazine subscription if you pay via direct debit. That’s 26 issues for £71.49 and the offer ends on 8 January 2023.

For an extra £5, you can get the print and digital bundle that includes the printed magazine, digital edition on all devices and Autosport Plus, which includes our in-depth, subscriber-only content.

Autosport magazine contains news, features, analysis, opinions and interviews from the world of motorsport each week. We have a team of journalists and correspondents speaking to key figures in all the major motorsport series around the globe, including Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship and IndyCar.

We regularly have free supplements, including our traditional Le Mans 24 Hours preview and Engineering specials, and look back out the most fascinating stories in motorsport history with the people who were there.

We also cover the vast and eclectic array of UK motorsport, from the British Touring Car Championship and British GT to club competition, via drag racing and the British Hillclimb Championship.

Our normal monthly offer of £14.99 for four issues, a saving of 25% over the normal cover price, is also available, as is our £15.99 bundle package.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not take this chance to get Autosport magazine delivered – to you or as a gift for a motorsport fan – each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
