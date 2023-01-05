Tickets Subscribe
General News

McRae's 1995 WRC title wins Autosport International motorsport memories poll

Colin McRae clinching the World Rally Championship in the dramatic 1995 RAC Rally has won a fan poll on the top motorsport memories of all time.

Kevin Turner
By:
McRae's 1995 WRC title wins Autosport International motorsport memories poll

Ahead of next week’s Autosport International show, fans were asked to vote for their favourite motorsport memory from a shortlist chosen by a panel including three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

The joint initiative between Autosport and the Race Against Dementia charity resulted in McRae’s charging recovery drive in a Prodrive Subaru Impreza topping the list with 20% of the vote.

PLUS: Colin McRae’s 10 greatest rally drives

Stewart said: “A sincere thank you to all the fans who suggested memories to add to the shortlist and then took the time to vote.

“There are so many memories to savour, but Colin’s achievements make him a worthy winner. He put British rallying back on the map, and brought so many new fans to the sport. His speed, talent and unique personality made him a fan favourite and the sport truly misses him.”

The second most popular memory was the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours. Hollywood brought the Ford versus Ferrari sportscar battle back to public prominence with the 2019 blockbuster Ford v Ferrari, surely contributing to the race’s strong showing.

Completing the podium of memories was one of Stewart’s greatest ever drives. His victory at the 1968 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, one of the most fearsome circuits in the world, was hailed by many as one of the most impressive drives in F1 history and also topped Autosport’s list of wet-weather F1 races.

PLUS: Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

The final top 10 were:

10. 1957 German GP

Juan Manuel Fangio’s famous charging recovery drive at the Nurburgring to beat Ferrari drivers Mike Hawthorn and Peter Collins in his Maserati 250F.

Fangio memorably drove out of his skin to win at the Nurburgring in 1957

Fangio memorably drove out of his skin to win at the Nurburgring in 1957

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Photo by: Motorsport Images

9. 1969 Italian GP

Jackie Stewart’s use of a long fourth gear is enough to pip Jochen Rindt in a classic Monza slipstreamer by 0.08 seconds and clinch his first F1 title as 0.19s covers the top four.

PLUS: Jackie Stewart’s greatest drives

8. 1992 British Touring Car finale

Tim Harvey wins the crown at Silverstone after BMW team-mate Steve Soper clashes with title contender and Vauxhall ace John Cleland as the BTCC’s popularity booms.

7. 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota’s ‘curse’ in the greatest endurance race strikes again as Kazuki Nakajima’s TS050 grinds to a halt in the final minutes, handing the win to Porsche.

Top 10: Ranking the most heartbreaking Le Mans retirements

6. 1987 British GP

Nigel Mansell charges down Williams team-mate and arch-rival Nelson Piquet at Silverstone to snatch victory and delight the home fans.

PLUS: Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives

One of Mansell's most famous drives at Silverstone in 1987 was the third-highest F1 memory on the list

One of Mansell's most famous drives at Silverstone in 1987 was the third-highest F1 memory on the list

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Photo by: Motorsport Images

5. 1955 Mille Miglia

Assisted by Denis Jenkinson, Stirling Moss and his Mercedes 300SLR defeat all the home opposition to win the Italian road-race at a record speed.

PLUS: Stirling Moss’s greatest drives

4. 2008 Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton clinches his first F1 title at the final corner in a dramatic race as defeated championship rival Felipe Massa wins his home GP with dignity.

PLUS: Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

3. 1968 German GP

Jackie Stewart takes his Matra to a four-minute victory in appalling conditions at the Nurburgring despite nursing a broken wrist.

2. 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ford finally ends Ferrari’s run at Le Mans with a crushing 1-2-3, though courts controversy as Bruce McLaren/Chris Amon beat Ken Miles/Denny Hulme in a staged finish.

Ford's attempt to stage a dead heat in 1966 soured its first Le Mans win

Ford's attempt to stage a dead heat in 1966 soured its first Le Mans win

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1. 1995 RAC Rally

Colin McRae recovers from early delays and dominates his home rally to beat Subaru team-mate Carlos Sainz and become the first Briton to win the World Rally title.

All these moments will be part of a Motorsport Memories gallery at Autosport International, held at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre on 12-15 January. The 10 prints, supplied by Motorsport Images, will be signed by Sir Jackie and raffled, along with many other motorsport items, to raise funds and awareness for Race Against Dementia’s research.

Fans can text MEMORY to 70215 to enter the free prize draw. Show tickets for public and trade are also available here.

Magazine: Your favourite motorsport memories
Magazine: Your favourite motorsport memories
The new year will usher in yet another first for Formula 1

The new year will usher in yet another first for Formula 1
Kevin Turner
