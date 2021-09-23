Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival

Historic racing debutant and 2009 world champion Jenson Button led a plethora of ex-Formula 1, Le Mans and touring car stars, thrown against some of the best historic drivers in a range of exotic machinery.

As Marcus Pye, who has attended all the Revivals meetings since the start in 1998, shows in our bumper Goodwood report, it’s very difficult to pick a single highlight. But Aston Martin World Endurance driver Darren Turner sharing RAC TT Celebration honours with Oliver Bryant in an AC Cobra and GT ace Phil Keen recovering to victory in a fearsome Lotus 30 stood out.

There were also entertaining Mini tussles, Andy Middlehurst taking his seventh Glover Trophy win in an ex-Jim Clark Lotus 25 and special gatherings celebrating the achievements of Sir Stirling Moss and BRM.

It was a shame that the Revival clashed with the British Touring Car event at Croft, preventing more big names joining in, but the BTCC invariably provides plenty of drama. Marcus Simmons was on hand to see Jake Hill finally take his first win of the year – as well as the misfortune for others and some surprising team slip-ups.

One calendar clash that has been avoided is that between the Silverstone Classic and Oulton Park Gold Cup in 2022. That story, along with Hitech GP committing to the revamped British F4 series and reports from Croft, Castle Combe, Mallory Park, Snetterton, Donington Park and Brands Hatch are part of our 21-page National section on the best of UK motorsport.

Aston Martin leads our international news and team owner Lawrence Stroll explains in a guest column why he believes Aston’s new facility will help it take on Mercedes and Red Bull at the front of the F1 field.

The IndyCar pack returned to Laguna Seca and two young up-and-comers impressed. David Malsher-Lopez reports on a how Colton Herta dominated proceedings while Alex Palou took a significant step towards the drivers’ title with just one round to go.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article