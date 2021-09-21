Pininfarina reimagines design of iconic Autosport Awards Trophy for Motorsport Network’s Autosport Awards

London, September 21, 2021: Motorsport Network, the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries, has commissioned renowned international design firm Pininfarina to reimagine its prestigious Autosport Awards trophy, bringing its distinctly Italian automotive heritage to a symbol that has defined the industry for over three decades. The redesigned trophies will be presented at the 38th Autosports Awards event taking place at London’s Grosvenor House on the 19 December, 2021.

“We are honoured to have been invited to help modernise such a legendary motorsport symbol,” commented Silvio Angori, Chief Executive Officer of Pininfarina. “Having been rooted in the automotive industry for more than 90 years, our design concept for the new trophy speaks to a history and tradition that we are passionate about, with a futuristic form that reminds us to keep looking forward. Partnering with Motorsport Network on such a profound opportunity has been a privilege, and we hope to work with their exceptional team in the future.”

Overseeing the concept refresh for the Awards' iconic Winged Victory of Samothrace-inspired trophy, Paolo Trevisan, Vice President of Design for Pininfarina of America, and his team sought to enhance the timeless beauty of the trophy's winged silhouette. Through a refinement of form that equally reflects the technical and sporting excellence of modern-day motorsport and the sinuous use of lines that have become synonymous with Pininfarina's 91-year legacy, the team focused on repositioning the angel's wings to capture a powerful moment of action, reminiscent of an eagle in the position of attack. The sleek new shape embraces the thrilling celebration of movement and speed that characterises the racing experience.

The result of this latest collaboration further exemplifies Pininfarina’s uniqueness, which lies in its ability to mould the best practices from different industries in the cross-fertilisation of design, disciplined from car, product and UX design, architecture, and other means of transportation, to create iconic designs.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to work with Pininfarina on this exciting project,” added James Allen, President of Motorsport Network. “The Pininfarina team's modern and innovative approach fully respected the heritage of the Autosport Awards, while at the same time giving the trophy a design refresh that reflects the very high technical and sporting standards of modern-day motorsport. Most of the great drivers and team bosses of the last 40 years have had their hands on an Autosport Award at some point in their careers, and the prestige of the trophy is only enhanced by this latest design refresh by Pininfarina.”

For almost 38 years, the Autosport Awards has hosted racing's biggest talents and most distinguished names, including Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Sir Stirling Moss, Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Richard Petty, Sir Jackie Stewart, Dale Earnhardt and Bernie Ecclestone, to name a few. The blue ribbon gala event is firmly established in the international motorsport calendar, bringing together the sport's leading names who gather and celebrate the winners and champions of the past year, whilst mingling with the legends and power-brokers of the industry.

To learn more about the Autosport Awards, please follow this link: 2021 Autosport Awards.

ABOUT PININFARINA

A global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognised for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, the supreme expression of automotive styling, and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical, and mobility beyond automotive. A group employing 600 people, offices in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1986. Over the course of nine decades, Pininfarina has designed more than 1200 vehicles and more than 600 projects in different areas, receiving numerous international awards.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries. Every month, approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. Motorsport Network sits at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provides authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. Motorsport Network takes the customer on a journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and Esports, and leverages the network effect to add value to their experience. Through the use of in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve, Motorsport Network’s processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

