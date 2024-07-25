Magazine: Piastri’s first GP victory and Verstappen’s fury

Oscar Piastri’s first victory in an exciting Hungarian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen’s latest clash make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (25 July).

Another great race and another new GP victor. The 2024 Formula 1 season is certainly turning out to be more interesting than anyone expected. We haven’t had this number of different winners since that remarkable 2012 campaign.

Last weekend’s Hungarian GP had many interesting storylines and dramatic moments, which Alex Kalinauckas covers in our in-depth report. He explains why McLaren pitted Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris in the ‘wrong’ order, creating tension in the closing laps. Was Norris right to move aside for his Australian colleague?

We’re also beginning to see how the pressure of a fast McLaren – and perhaps internal machinations at Red Bull – is affecting triple champion Verstappen. His unwillingness to accept second best can be a strength but, with such a comfortable points lead, he surely needs to focus on delivering the best result. Pace-wise, Verstappen should have been third at the Hungaroring, but his increasing frustration – as evidenced by his radio messages – led to errors of judgement.

It was a busy motorsport weekend. Jaguar suffered a disaster in London, allowing Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein to snatch the Formula E drivers’ crown. Stefan Mackley was there to watch the drama unfold, and looks at the costly decisions Jaguar has made this year.

A new rising star grabbed the limelight as the World Rally Championship visited Latvia for the first time, but it was an established ace who came out on top. Tom Howard reports on Kalle Rovanpera’s latest victory and the challenge from Martins Sesks.

We also cover the contests in IndyCar, Formula 2, F3 and NASCAR, as well as bring you the latest news from UK motorsport in our 14-page National section.

