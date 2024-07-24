All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Graduate Aerodynamicist - Silverstone

The Aston Martin F1 Team has the opportunity for a Graduate Aerodynamicist.

The responsibility of this role is to help improve the aerodynamic performance of the teams current and future race cars. One aspect of this is analysing and understanding the results of wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics tests.

You will have an engineering degree with a specialisation in aerodynamics.

2. Hitech GP - Vehicle Wrapper/Sticker Maker - Silverstone

Join the Hitech GP team as a Vehicle Wrapper/Sticker Maker, working between Silverstone and Brackley.

This role includes applying high-quality vinyl wraps and creating custom stickers for racing vehicles, team transporters, and promotional materials.

Successful candidates will have proven experience as a vehicle wrapper or sticker maker, preferably within the motorsport or automotive industry.

Applications close 1 September 2024.

3. Penske Racing Shocks - Design Engineer - Reading

Penske Racing Shocks is hiring a Design Engineer.

As the Design Engineer you will be responsible for participating in the design and development of high-end shock absorber supply for motorsport, military, aerospace, and passenger industry.

You will have a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and be proficient in CAD software.

4. NEOM McLaren Electric Racing - Office Manager - Electric Racing - Bicester

Join NEOM McLaren Electric Racing as the Office Manager.

This is a multifaceted position that requires strong organisational skills, problem-solving abilities, and a hands-on approach to manage office operations, facilities management and provide high-level administrative support to the MD & Team Principal and other members of the Senior Leadership Team.

To be considered for this role you will have previous demonstrable administrative and facilities management experience.

5. Williams Racing - Simulator Development & Test Engineer - Grove

Williams Racing has a vacancy for a Simulator Development and Test Engineer.

The purpose of this role is to develop and maximise the contribution of the Driver-in-Loop Simulator engineering programme to the performance of the cars and drivers at the race track. This will include guiding the design of simulator experiments, interpretation of results and providing direct input to car performance and driver development programmes.

Candidates will have experience in Motorsport Vehicle Dynamics, Car Performance or Race Engineering.

