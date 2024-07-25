Rally stars could join new competition at the ‘Olympics of motorsport’

Leading rally drivers could compete at this year’s FIA Motorsport Games thanks to a new All-Stars category.

Rallying is already part of the Olympics-style motorsport event, with Rally2 (for four-wheel-drive machinery), Rally4 (2WD) and Historic (1970-81) elements. Those three categories will be expanded – each split into mixed-surface, gravel and asphalt contests – while Rally All-Stars will award a single set of medals across a mixed-surface competition using Rally2 cars.



Organisers hope the move will attract World Rally Championship drivers to the third running of the biannual Motorsport Games, set to be held in Valencia, Spain across 23-27 October. That falls between the Central European and Japanese WRC rounds and rally drivers have a strong history of competing outside of their main series – reigning double world champion Kalle Rovanpera has been a winner in Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux this season.

Double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz, who was a winner of the standalone Race of Champions event in 1997, said: "Rallying can be a little different depending on the country. Tarmac, for example, is not the most usual surface on continents like Africa and South America. The Motorsport Games was created to concentrate, during a single weekend, all the motorsport activity worldwide. For this, sporting regulations should encourage every country to be present, so I welcome this increase of categories.

"Rally fans in Spain are very numerous and they will be out in big numbers on the road stages during the event. The FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia will be a great chance to enjoy the performances of drivers from all over the world competing for their national teams."

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rallying at the Motorsport Games

For all 10 rally categories, drivers must represent their own ASN (national motorsport authority) but can compete alongside a co-driver of a different nationality. In each category except for Rally All-Stars, drivers on the FIA Priority list are not eligible to compete. Rally All-Stars, meanwhile, is reserved for FIA Priority drivers who have won an FIA championship in the past five years, or are contracted to a manufacturer.

Rally All-Stars

Open to Rally2 cars. Drivers must hold an International Licence ITC-R. The mixed-surface itinerary includes six stages and gravel, six on asphalt, plus two Super Specials and the Medal Stage.

Rally2

Open to Rally2 cars. Drivers must hold an International Licence ITC-R. The mixed-surface category will comprise 12 stages – six gravel, six tarmac – plus two Super Special Stages and the deciding Medal Stage. The asphalt category will play out over six stages plus a Super Special Stage and the Medal Stage, while the gravel category will consist of six regular stages, one Super Special, and finally the Medal Stage.

2022 winners: Mathieu Arzeno and Romain Roche (Team France), Skoda Fabia

Rally4

Open to Rally4 cars homologated after 1 January 2019, as well as R2 cars homologated before 31 December 2018. Drivers must hold at least the international licence ITD-R. The mixed-surface contest will consist of six gravel stages and six on asphalt, as well as two Super Special Stages and a Medal Stage. Both the Tarmac category and Gravel category will run across six stages plus a Super Special and a Medal Stage.

2022 winners: Roberto Dapra and Luca Guglielmetti (Team Italy), Peugeot 208

Historic Rally

Open to a range of machinery homologated between 1970 and 1981. In all cases, cars must hold a valid FIA HTP (Historic Technical Passport) and comply with FIA Appendix K. Drivers require at least the international licence ITD-R. The mixed-surface category will comprise 12 stages – six asphalt, six gravel – plus two Super Special Stages and the Medal Stage. The asphalt category will play out over six stages plus a Super Special Stage and the Medal Stage, while the gravel category will consist of six stages, one Super Special, and the Medal Stage.

2022 winners: Andrea Zivian and Nicola Arena (Team Italy), Audi Quattro