All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Rally stars could join new competition at the ‘Olympics of motorsport’

All-Stars category opens up FIA Motorsport Games to World Rally Championship drivers

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Upd:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Leading rally drivers could compete at this year’s FIA Motorsport Games thanks to a new All-Stars category.

Rallying is already part of the Olympics-style motorsport event, with Rally2 (for four-wheel-drive machinery), Rally4 (2WD) and Historic (1970-81) elements. Those three categories will be expanded – each split into mixed-surface, gravel and asphalt contests – while Rally All-Stars will award a single set of medals across a mixed-surface competition using Rally2 cars.

Organisers hope the move will attract World Rally Championship drivers to the third running of the biannual Motorsport Games, set to be held in Valencia, Spain across 23-27 October. That falls between the Central European and Japanese WRC rounds and rally drivers have a strong history of competing outside of their main series – reigning double world champion Kalle Rovanpera has been a winner in Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux this season.

Double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz, who was a winner of the standalone Race of Champions event in 1997, said: "Rallying can be a little different depending on the country. Tarmac, for example, is not the most usual surface on continents like Africa and South America. The Motorsport Games was created to concentrate, during a single weekend, all the motorsport activity worldwide. For this, sporting regulations should encourage every country to be present, so I welcome this increase of categories.

"Rally fans in Spain are very numerous and they will be out in big numbers on the road stages during the event. The FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia will be a great chance to enjoy the performances of drivers from all over the world competing for their national teams."

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr.

#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rallying at the Motorsport Games

For all 10 rally categories, drivers must represent their own ASN (national motorsport authority) but can compete alongside a co-driver of a different nationality. In each category except for Rally All-Stars, drivers on the FIA Priority list are not eligible to compete. Rally All-Stars, meanwhile, is reserved for FIA Priority drivers who have won an FIA championship in the past five years, or are contracted to a manufacturer.

Rally All-Stars
Open to Rally2 cars. Drivers must hold an International Licence ITC-R. The mixed-surface itinerary includes six stages and gravel, six on asphalt, plus two Super Specials and the Medal Stage.

Rally2
Open to Rally2 cars. Drivers must hold an International Licence ITC-R. The mixed-surface category will comprise 12 stages – six gravel, six tarmac – plus two Super Special Stages and the deciding Medal Stage. The asphalt category will play out over six stages plus a Super Special Stage and the Medal Stage, while the gravel category will consist of six regular stages, one Super Special, and finally the Medal Stage.
2022 winners: Mathieu Arzeno and Romain Roche (Team France), Skoda Fabia

Rally4
Open to Rally4 cars homologated after 1 January 2019, as well as R2 cars homologated before 31 December 2018. Drivers must hold at least the international licence ITD-R. The mixed-surface contest will consist of six gravel stages and six on asphalt, as well as two Super Special Stages and a Medal Stage. Both the Tarmac category and Gravel category will run across six stages plus a Super Special and a Medal Stage.
2022 winners: Roberto Dapra and Luca Guglielmetti (Team Italy), Peugeot 208

Historic Rally
Open to a range of machinery homologated between 1970 and 1981. In all cases, cars must hold a valid FIA HTP (Historic Technical Passport) and comply with FIA Appendix K. Drivers require at least the international licence ITD-R. The mixed-surface category will comprise 12 stages – six asphalt, six gravel – plus two Super Special Stages and the Medal Stage. The asphalt category will play out over six stages plus a Super Special Stage and the Medal Stage, while the gravel category will consist of six stages, one Super Special, and the Medal Stage.
2022 winners: Andrea Zivian and Nicola Arena (Team Italy), Audi Quattro

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Magazine: Piastri’s first GP victory and Verstappen’s fury

Top Comments

Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Piastri’s first GP victory and Verstappen’s fury

Magazine: Piastri’s first GP victory and Verstappen’s fury

General
Magazine: Piastri’s first GP victory and Verstappen’s fury
Magazine: Aston Martin’s F1 challenge and Newey’s new hypercar

Magazine: Aston Martin’s F1 challenge and Newey’s new hypercar

General
Magazine: Aston Martin’s F1 challenge and Newey’s new hypercar
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Latest news

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Plus
Plus
IMSA IMSA
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Piastri denies maiden F1 win was "given" to him

Piastri denies maiden F1 win was "given" to him

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Piastri denies maiden F1 win was "given" to him

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe