Autosport 2022 Top 50: #19 Alessandro Pier Guidi

Heroics from Pier Guidi in a Ferrari are nothing new. He did it again in the wet at Spa – this time in the WEC round, not the 24 Hours – over a marathon stint lasting more than four hours. But it was at the finale in Bahrain where Ale produced his most amazing performance, one that sealed the title for the Italian and James Calado when all looked lost.

Had he not sussed, after fourth gear was lost, that rising transmission temperatures stabilised when he wasn’t using the ’box on the straights, he and Calado probably wouldn’t have claimed the final GTE Pro crown. His decision to leave the car in fifth was inspired.

