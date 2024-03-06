All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Alessandro Pier Guidi will return full-time to the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup this year in a bid for a third title.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi

JEP / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari factory driver will contest the five GTWCE enduros in one of the Italian manufacturer’s 296 GT3 run by AF Corse alongside his commitments in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

It will be the first time his programme has taken in the full long-distance leg of the GTWC since he won his second title in 2021.

Pier Guidi’s team-mates in the car entered in the Pro class of the series under the AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors banner will be fellow works drivers Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera.

Both were part of Ferrari and AF’s maiden campaign with the new 296 last year, although they drove different cars.

AF will again field two cars in the Pro class of the Endurance Cup, which includes the Spa 24 Hours at the end of June.

New-for-2024 Ferrari factory driver Thomas Neubauer will race the second car alongside former Bentley works driver Vincent Abril and Spaniard David Vidales, who is moving into sportscars for the first time after racing in Super Formula Lights last year.

The confirmation of the line-ups in the factory AF Corse Ferraris for the GTWCE was part of the announcement of the GT programmes for the Italian manufacturer’s roster of drivers.

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels

Photo by: SRO

Arthur Leclerc, brother of Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles, will move into sportscars after a single season of Formula 2 in 2023.

The 23-year-old, who is no longer part of Ferrari driver academy but retains an F1 development role, will race in the Italian GT Championship for the Scuderia Baldini squad.

Rigon and Daniel Serra have been confirmed as the core of Risi Competizione’s line-up for its assault on the GT Daytona Pro class of the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup segment of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

It now encompasses five races, with addition of the six-hour fixture at Indianapolis in September and began with the Daytona 24 Hours in January, which Risi won with a line-up bolstered by Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Rovera, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina have had their IMSA programmes confirmed with the teams for which they drove at Daytona, respectively Triarsi Competizione, Cetilar Racing and AF.

Rigon will also race in the European Le Mans Series with the British GR Racing squad, which has swapped to Ferrari from Porsche after its move from the WEC.

He will share a 296 in the LMGT3 class with team boss Mike Wainwright and Riccardo Pera.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Serra will drive in the ELMS LMGT3 class with Kessel Racing alongside Takeshi Kimura and Esteban Masson, while Nicklas Nielsen will continue his relationship with Formula Racing, driving together with Johnny and Conrad Laursen.

Lilou Wadoux, who joined Ferrari for 2023, will race in the Super GT Series in the GT300 class, sharing a 296 with Kei Cozzolino.

Ferrari stalwart Andrea Bertolini, who is officially a development driver for Ferrari’s Competizione GT arm rather than a full factory driver, will race in the GTWCE in the Bronze Cup class.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Aston Martin expects almost 30 new Vantage GT3s racing in 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Newgarden not set to race Penske Porsche at Le Mans

Newgarden not set to race Penske Porsche at Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Newgarden not set to race Penske Porsche at Le Mans Newgarden not set to race Penske Porsche at Le Mans
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

WEC
Losail
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Plus
Plus
WEC
Losail
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
Alessandro Pier Guidi
More from
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Pier Guidi: Winning Le Mans and Daytona with Ferrari "difficult to dream" about

Pier Guidi: Winning Le Mans and Daytona with Ferrari "difficult to dream" about

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Pier Guidi: Winning Le Mans and Daytona with Ferrari "difficult to dream" about Pier Guidi: Winning Le Mans and Daytona with Ferrari "difficult to dream" about
Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

WEC
Monza
Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win

Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win

Latest news

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe