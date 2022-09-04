Tickets Subscribe
F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
FIA F2 / Zandvoort News

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been banned from competing in next weekend’s round at Monza after accruing more than 12 penalty points. 

Megan White
By:
The DAMS driver reached 13 points on Sunday after he was penalised for making contact with David Beckmann while driving behind the safety car. 

The pair were jostling for position behind Marino Sato when they came together, with Nissany and Beckmann making contact while the latter also hit the rear of Sato, leaving the Van Amersfoort Racing driver with a broken front wing. 

Both drivers were handed 10-second post-race penalties and two penalty points for the incident, leaving Nissany over the 12-point limit within one season. 

In an FIA document, the stewards said: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 16 (Nissany) and Car 24 (Beckmann) were driving side by side behind Car 4 (Sato).  

“Car 16 had decided that he was in front of Car 24 when the Safety Car was deployed so he pushed to stay in front.  

“The Stewards remind the Driver that it is not up to him to re-establish the right order behind a Safety Car and it is dangerous to drive side by side whilst the Safety Car is deployed.” 

Roy Nissany, Dams

Roy Nissany, Dams

Photo by: FIA

He will now have to sit out the penultimate round in Italy next weekend. It is not yet known who will replace him alongside Ayumu Iwasa

Nissany is the third F2 driver to receive a ban this season. 

Van Amersfoort Racing driver Amaury Cordeel was banned from the Silverstone round after accruing 12 points, while Campos’ Olli Caldwell sat out last weekend’s races at Spa for the same reason. 

Cordeel was replaced by Beckmann while he was suspended, while Lirim Zendeli sat in for Caldwell. 

Liam Lawson was also summoned to the stewards over his safety car restart which caused the collision between Richard Verschoor and Jack Doohan, but was cleared of any wrongdoing, though the stewards said they “don't like to see restarts conducted in this way.” 

Verschoor also faced no further action for his part in the incident, with Doohan accepting it was a racing incident. 

