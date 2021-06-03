Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing Next / The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books
FIA F2 / Baku News

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard

By:

The new FIA Formula 2 format now comprising of three races a weekend is “made for Baku", says ART's Christian Lundgaard.

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard

The Alpine F1 junior said he thought the new format introduced this season would “really work”, adding that “the track gives you the opportunity to start P10 and still be able to win just by the track characteristics and the racing it produces.”

The new format sees Friday’s qualifying grid reversed for the first race on Saturday, with the top ten of that race reversed for the second.

Asked what his expectations were of the circuit, Lundgaard said: “I think this new concept is basically made for this track.

“I think Monaco is a special weekend in general, I think if you look at all formats I don’t think it changed much compared to this year, Monaco is such an iconic track.

“I think Bahrain as well, I’m not too sure about Silverstone, but I think Baku is a circuit where this new format will really work.

“You can be P1 or P2 in qualifying and start P9 and P10 for the first race but still fight for a win.

“I think it was in 2016, the first year they did GP2 here, where Giovinazzi won both the races, there you’ve got a pretty clear answer.

“If it’s possible for one race, it’s possible for the sprint race at the end.”

He added: “The track gives you the opportunity to start P10 and still be able to win just by the track characteristics and the racing it produces.

“Different tracks it’s difficult to say [whether the new format will be better].

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

“Going into the weekends when we do all our prep it will be more clear for us, as we’re not focused on them weekends yet.

“I’m sure there will be tracks where it will be quite positive as well, but I think Baku is a quite clear one.”

Lundgaard, who is currently 12th in the drivers standings – 52 points behind leader Guanyu Zhou - but finished seventh last year, said he “always considers the title reachable” despite having not scored points since the first event of the season in Bahrain.

He said that “with the new format this year, it can be a bit of a lottery, but I need to do my best and the best that I can do, and I think Baku is a good circuit to do it.”

He added: “I always consider [the title] reachable. We’ve still got six rounds to go, a lot can happen.”

DAMS driver and Williams F1 test driver Roy Nissany said the new format will “definitely be interesting” around the streets of Baku.

He said: “I always think about it in terms first of Monaco, as it’s kind of a gift – you qualify P10 and suddenly you are on pole, and you just have to keep your car on track, so maybe it’s not the purest racing you can expect.

“And then here it becomes really interesting.

“I’m not sure how much pole to P5, let’s say, makes such a difference – maybe in the sprint races more than the feature race, and obviously the format was built to not have such an advantage in the feature race of course, but it will definitely be interesting. Only the races will properly answer this question.

“I think it’s going to be great for youth fans, for the younger generation, it’s going to bring a lot of action, and for us the objectives stay the same – look ahead, push and do our best.”

shares
comments
Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Previous article

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Next article

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Drivers Roy Nissany , Christian Lundgaard
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

4h
2
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

5h
3
Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

2d
4
MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

5h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

7h
Latest news
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

46m
New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard
F2

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard

49m
Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing
F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Jun 2, 2021
Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks
F2

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

May 27, 2021
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
More
Megan White
What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?
Formula 1

What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Roy Nissany More
Roy Nissany
Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium Monaco
FIA F2

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021
FIA F2

Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021

Jerez Formula V8 3.5: Roy Nissany wins race one from Fittipaldi
Formula V8 3.5

Jerez Formula V8 3.5: Roy Nissany wins race one from Fittipaldi

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
46m
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020

Trending Today

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AWS is helping to shape Formula 1’s future

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales splits with MotoGP crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving ahead of Baku F1 round

Latest news

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard
FIA F2 FIA F2

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.