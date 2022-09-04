Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win Next / Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points
FIA F2 / Zandvoort News

F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

FIA Formula 2 drivers have criticised the second safety car restart during Sunday’s feature race, with Felipe Drugovich saying it “wasn't the safest restart.”

Megan White
By:
F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

There were several stoppages during the Zandvoort race, with an early red flag after Logan Sargeant crashed out at Turn 7, prompting barrier repairs.

The safety car then came out on lap 17 after Marino Sato hit the wall at Turn 2 after his front left wheel was not fitted properly.

But as Liam Lawson led the field into the restart, the pack was bunched up and a late restart saw several drivers crash, including Richard Verschoor hitting the rear of second-place runner Jack Doohan, ending his race.

Verschoor said "the two cars in front of me started accelerating, and then suddenly they braked, and I was just too close," while Drugovich said it "felt like I don’t know who was in front went and stopped again."

After the race, in which he finished second, Verschoor apologised for “destroying” Doohan’s race and said it was “definitely not my intention to hit him.”

But the Trident driver said he “thought everybody was going and then they all slowed, I locked all my wheels and I couldn’t avoid him.”

Verschoor said: “First of all I have to say sorry to Jack, it was definitely not my intention to hit him.

“I thought everybody was going and then they all slowed, I locked all my wheels and I couldn’t avoid him.

“It’s not the way I want to become second.

“With the wing I don’t think I really had damage, it felt like it the first lap but after that it was okay.”

He added: “Yeah, so basically Lawson was like banked, so I couldn’t see the cars in front and then the two cars in front of me started accelerating, and then suddenly they braked, and I was just too close.

“I thought I had a good restart and then everybody braked again, so I just hit him.”

Drugovich agreed that it felt like the pack had been released before slowing again.

The championship leader, who could secure the title at Monza next weekend, said: “Yeah I think by regulations if you accelerate you shouldn’t brake again, just one go, and it felt like that, it felt like I don’t know who was in front went and stopped again.

“So that’s not really safe. But I’m not completely sure about that, I was in the middle of the pack, so it’s like an elastic effect to it, so I have to check it properly but for sure wasn’t the safest restart.”

Verschoor then added: “Like Felipe is saying, it’s elastic, the more you’re in the back, if the cars in front of you accelerate there’s no way. If you go, you go, that’s how usually it goes.

“Again, I apologise, but I don’t think there was much I could do.”

Ayumu Iwasa, who finished third, said: “If you restart like that, we don’t know exactly when we can go because we have to warm up the brakes during the restart.

“For sure if we go before Turn 13 for example in this track it would be much safer, but it was a difficult situation for everyone.”

The incident will be investigated by the stewards, with MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak and Tatiana Calderon (Charouz) also out with damage after the chaotic restart.

Having said it was “not the way I want to become second”, Verschoor was asked if a penalty would hurt less mentally because of that.

He said: “I want the points, I want the points for the team, so of course I don’t want the penalty and I think there is other things to look at.

“I really don’t think I could have done much but I also understand that I destroyed Jack’s race.

“The stewards will take a decision but on the other hand I agree with you.

“I did what I could and it was a small mistake but for the rest I think I did a very good race so I think that will be in people’s minds.”

shares
comments
F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
Previous article

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
Next article

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points
Megan White More
Megan White
Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points Zandvoort
FIA F2

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win Zandvoort
FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been banned from competing in next weekend’s round at Monza after accruing more than 12 penalty points. 

F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

FIA Formula 2 drivers have criticised the second safety car restart during Sunday’s feature race, with Felipe Drugovich saying it “wasn't the safest restart.”

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win

Felipe Drugovich took his fifth FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Zandvoort, putting one hand on the title with two rounds remaining.

F2 Zandvoort: Armstrong beats Novalak to sprint race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Armstrong beats Novalak to sprint race victory

Marcus Armstrong took his third FIA Formula 2 win of the season in the Zandvoort sprint race, surviving a last-lap shootout to beat Clement Novalak to his fourth series victory.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.