Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022
FIA F2 / Sochi News

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

By:

Formula 2 championship leader Oscar Piastri scored his third pole position in a row after pipping Jehan Daruvala in a frantic finish to qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom.

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Piastri saved his best until the final minute to log a 1m47.465s effort to edge Daruvala by 0.188s as a flurry of fast times arrived in the climax of qualifying.

The Australian was sitting second after the first run on the super soft tyres behind title rival Guanyu Zhou, before moving to provisional pole in the final 10 minutes.

Daruvala then snatched the pole away from the Prema driver in the final minute, but Piastri had one last effort, which was enough to take the pole for Sunday’s feature race and claim the four championship points.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire climbed to third with his final effort, demoting Zhou to fourth while Ralph Boschung was fifth.

Dan Ticktum will start from pole for Saturday’s opening sprint race courtesy of the reversal of the top 10 from qualifying.

Qualifying began five minutes earlier than planned following a change to the weekend schedule that has resulted in bringing the opening Formula 3 race forward from Saturday to Friday afternoon due to concerns over weather.

HWA’s Jake Hughes, standing in for the injured Jack Aitken, set the initial pace with his first push lap on the super soft tyres, clocking a 1m48.915s.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

However, times tumbled quickly after the second round of push laps as Boschung jumped to the top of the timesheets as he brought the session best down to a 1m48.264s.

Piastri was next to strike shaving another tenth from that before his title rival Zhou responded moments later as the Chinese driver became the first to dip into the 1m47s bracket.

At the halfway point, Zhou headed Piastri with Daruvala in third ahead of Boschung, Felipe Drugovich and Robert Shwartzman. The top 10 was completed by Christian Lundgaard, David Beckmann, Liam Lawson and Juri Vips, with only six tenths covering the group ahead of their second runs.

The final 10 minutes proved to be a frantic affair as drivers fought over clean air on track for their final laps.

Piastri didn’t waste any time as he fired his Prema to the top, edging Zhou by 0.025s, as Shwartzman jumped to third, while Lawson moved to fourth.

However, Daruvala immediately responded to take the spot away from the Prema driver, but it was short-lived as Piastri fired in a time to snatch pole at the death.

The top 10 was completed by Hughes, Shwartzman, Lawson, Vips and Ticktum.

The opening F2 sprint race of the weekend is scheduled to start on Saturday at 0830 BST.

F2 Sochi qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'47.465  
2 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'47.653 0.188
3 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'47.891 0.426
4 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'47.994 0.529
5 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'48.024 0.559
6 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'48.073 0.608
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.098 0.633
8 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'48.129 0.664
9 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'48.139 0.674
10 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.171 0.706
11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'48.190 0.725
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'48.255 0.790
13 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'48.286 0.821
14 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 1'48.428 0.963
15 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'48.587 1.122
16 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'48.662 1.197
17 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'48.785 1.320
18 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'48.989 1.524
19 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.226 1.761
20 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'49.339 1.874
21 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.465 2.000
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'50.389 2.924
View full results
shares
comments
Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022

Previous article

Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

1 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

57 min
4
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

4 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

29 min
Latest news
F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

9m
Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022
F2

Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022

2 h
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

4 h
F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session
F2

F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session

6 h
Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
F1

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings

6 h
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session Sochi
FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings Russian GP
Formula 1

Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas heads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
4 h
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021

Latest news

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.